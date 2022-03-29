Stockton receives $500,000 grant for coastal management research and education

Stockton University will receive $500,000 from the federal budget to support coastal resiliency projects and education.

Stockton plans to use the funds for four main projects. Two of them directly relate to education between kindergarten and high school. The programs include providing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) experiences away from the classroom for Atlantic City and other towns.

The university will develop a pipeline from underserved youth to higher education and STEM careers, according to a news release. Those who show an interest in fields such as offshore wind development and environmental protection will be linked with supportive training.

“Coastal zone management, tourism, and the developing blue economy are important issues in New Jersey," said Peter Straub, Stockton dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. "We are losing our coast. These funds will help Stockton do critical research, plus educate and train residents for careers in the industry.”

Money also will be used to purchase scientific equipment for obtaining information about South Jersey's coastal environmental and islands at a distance, known as remote sensing. This will tie into student training for the university's Master of Science in Coastal Zone Management program.

The Coastal Resiliency Equipment, Education and Outreach funds were among a list of projects supported by U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both D-N.J.

“These projects will … make the critical investments so that New Jersey continues to be one of the greatest places to live and work,” Menendez said in a statement.

Last fall, Stockton unveiled plans to establish a research and educational site in Atlantic City’s Inlet neighborhood that would focus on coastal resiliency and marine studies. The estimated cost of the project is $75 million.

