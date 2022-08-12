Stockton reaccredited by Middle States Commission on Higher Education

The trade group for Atlantic City’s nine casinos named a veteran casino executive as its new president. Mark Giannantonio has more than 35 years’ experience in the casino industry, and has been president and CEO of Resorts casino since 2012. Before that, he was president and CEO of the Tropicana in Atlantic City. The Casino Association of New Jersey's role is to advocate for Atlantic City’s casinos, including in interactions with state legislators on issues of interest to the casinos and the resort as a whole. The industry has made a big push to return to pre-pandemic business levels, with millions spent on renovations and new attractions in recent months.