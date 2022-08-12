Stockton reaccredited by Middle States Commission on Higher Education

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaccredited Stockton University for another eight years, the university said Friday.
The evaluation team that visited Stockton, composed of representatives of peer institutions, commended the university in its report for its implementation of "high-impact practices to develop students' critical thinking skills and social consciousness," Stockton said in a news release.
Middle States will reevaluate Stockton again in 2029-30, the university said.
Stockton has been open since the 1970s.
“We are delighted to receive this exceptional affirmation of the quality education and environment we have cultivated over Stockton’s 50 years,” said Robert Heinrich, vice president for enrollment management and co-chair of Stockton’s 2021-22 Middle States Self-Study Team.
The reaccreditation report said Stockton builds a healthy climate through “its efforts to expand the diversity and inclusion practices of its student body, especially those of gender, race, and ethnicity.”
Stockton also is known as a student-friendly college, given that it has a 17:1 student-faculty ratio, Provost Leamor Kahanov said.
"The reaffirmation of our accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, as well as our high rankings by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review, support what we already know,” said President Harvey Kesselman, who last month announced his upcoming retirement. “Stockton is a leading institution to live, work and learn. We are delivering on the promise to make a Stockton degree more valuable every day.”
