Stockton professor uses science to create album

Stockton University biology professor Matthew F. Bonnan grew up fascinated by two things: dinosaurs and music.

It took Bonnan, a paleontologist, more than 40 years, but he was able to combine his two childhood passions with the release of his first full-length recording last month, a science-based concept album titled "Once Upon Deep Time."

"I have, since high school, written lyrics," said Bonnan, 49, of Hammonton. "From high school, I had an idea on a concept album."

The music Bonnan makes combines the piano-based pop-rock of Elton John and Billy Joel with the conceptual ambition of first-generation progressive rock bands such as Yes, Genesis and Rush.

"Once Upon Deep Time" is 12 original songs that tell a story based on what we know from fossils and the living world around us about how we came to perceive sound and how sound connects us to a living past, Bonnan said.

Bonnan's project had enough scientific legitimacy that he earned a sabbatical last fall from Stockton. Instead of just recording a solo piano album, he made use of Stockton professors, current and past students and professional musicians to bring his idea to fruition.

Bonnan asked Samantha Giancarli, 29, of Philadelphia, a 2016 Stockton graduate, to record a saxophone solo for the song "Distant Touch." Giancarli is studying for her Ph.D. in environmental science at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Bonnan has been one of her Ph.D. advisers for a few years.

"It's a really cool project to be a part of. The arts are a really cool method of science outreach," Giancarli said. "He put his heart into the songs, and it shows."

Bonnan's project started at the beginning of 2021, when he was feeling disconnected and isolated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He made up his mind to learn how to play piano through books, YouTube videos and some lessons from his son's music teacher. He already had some musical knowledge, as he had learned how to play the trumpet when he was young.

Bonnan happened to buy a piano a year before the pandemic started. COVID-19 gave him more time to learn how to play it.

"It (piano playing) was a way to distract me from the horrible stuff that was going on at the time. Music is kind of a healing thing," Bonnan said.

Bonnan being granted a sabbatical for his music project was not a sure thing. He had to put his proposal in writing and receive approval from a research and professional development committee, the provost and the university president, he said.

"I wanted it to be entertaining but (also) to be of a scientific nature," Bonnan said.

One of the things Bonnan learned while recording is that the walls put up among academic disciplines are an illusion.

More than just an audio project, Bonnan teamed with Stockton art professor Michael McGarvey's Design for Community Partners class to create animation videos for the songs.

Bonnan also increased the entertainment quotient of his album by having the Stockton a Cappella group sing background vocals on the song "Storytellers." He hired the Lickerish Quartet, former members of the band Jellyfish, to contribute supporting vocals to the song "Rightside Down."

Stockton physics professor Neil Aaronson, who is the music director of the student a cappella group, is another person Bonnan reached out to. Aaronson also maintains the Stockton Acoustics Lab and arranged for Bonnan to do some recording there.

"I thought it was really inventive and really clever. It's about and inspired by science, but it's not a kids album. It's mature, adult music, and that's pretty rare," Aaronson said. "I was really honored to have been involved in this project. ... It's really an excellent project. The album is really good."

All of the songs fit into the "Once Upon Deep Time" storyline, but a couple of tunes stand more on their own.

"Chatter," which is told from a frog's perspective, contains the lines, "Life is short and you gotta be bold / You'll never touch the future if you hide from today." "Connection (Into Thin Air Part 2)" tells listeners, "Though we're changing so fast / If we learn from our past / We can still make the human / Connection."

The most science-influenced song is probably "Blindsight," which lyrically pits a giant squid against a sperm whale and a moth against a bat. "Storytellers," which features Stockton a Cappella, is the next to last song on the album and also the most anthemic.

"I wanted to have a theme of reconnecting with nature and reconnecting with our humanity," Bonnan said. "There is magic in nature. There is magic in the human connection."