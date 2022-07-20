Stockton President Harvey Kesselman announces retirement

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman will retire as the institution’s fifth president at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023.

“There are no words to accurately express how I feel about my beloved alma mater," said Kesselman, who announced his decision at a Board of Trustees meeting at the Stockton Atlantic City Campus on Wednesday. "My time and tenure with Stockton have been nothing short of amazing, exceeding all of my expectations as a career and a community.”

Kesselman, 71, fought back tears as Stockton staff members congratulated him after the meeting, which was attended by about 200 people.

"I'm not stopping. I'm going to move forward," he said in an interview after the meeting. "The new president and board will decide how to use me."

He is also staying in the area.

"I'm so grounded here," Kesselman said.

He and wife Lynne are both graduates of Stockton and have put down deep roots.

"I've lived in the same home 30 years," the Mays Landing resident said. "I'm not going anywhere."

Despite his retirement, Kesselman will remain part of the Stockton family as president emeritus and tenured professor after the new president is selected.

Board President Raymond Ciccone said he has formed a committee to begin a nationwide search for a new president, and Kesselman will help in that process.

"He knows the job inside and out," Ciccone said.

During his tenure as president, which began in 2015, Kesselman oversaw the university's return to Atlantic City. In 2018, the school's $220 million Atlantic City Campus opened its doors to students. The project was hailed as a "game changer" for the city and school as the resort tried to diversify its economy.

On Tuesday, the school held a topping off ceremony for the $69.3 million second phase of its Atlantic City expansion. The second phase, which includes more residential housing, is expected to be ready by fall 2023. The new six-floor, 135,000-square-foot residence hall will feature 416 beds.

Kesselman was appointed president of the university in December 2015. Prior to his appointment, he served as acting president after President Herman J. Saatkamp Jr. went on medical leave and later resigned amid a flawed deal to purchase the Showboat casino and open a campus in Atlantic City. The plan imploded over legal complications restricting the former casino's development.

"Stockton would not be the nationally ranked, thriving institution it is today if not for the dedication and hard work of Harvey Kesselman for nearly five decades,” Ciccone said. “He is an extraordinary, strong leader who not only planted himself where he could grow but did the same for this once small college in the Pines.”

Kesselman was a member of Stockton's first class in 1971, when it opened in the Mayfair Hotel in Atlantic City.

Following his graduation, Kesselman became a faculty member, and has held several mid- and senior-level administrative positions, including provost and executive vice president.

In addition to Stockton's Atlantic City project, Kesselman oversaw the opening of a second Unified Science Center and the John F. Scarpa Health Sciences Center on the Galloway campus, expanding Educational Opportunity Fund seats by 50 to include a program at the Atlantic City campus, increasing state appropriations to the university by 123% to balance inequities in funding and guiding Stockton to earn reaccreditation by the Middle States Commission of Higher Education in 2022.

“More than 50 years ago, I made a life-changing decision," Kesselman said. "A decision to explore something new and different, something with promise and possibility, something I knew would be challenging but also transformative. It has proven to be one of the best decisions of my life."

Kesselman received his doctorate in higher education administration from Widener University, his master’s degree in student personnel services/counseling from Rowan University, his bachelor’s degree in political science from Stockton and is a tenured professor in Stockton’s School of Education.

“More than seven years ago, I began my presidency with the guiding principle of students first," Kesselman said. "Together, our dedicated faculty, staff and administrators worked tirelessly with me to deliver on the promise of making a Stockton degree more valuable each and every day."

As he prepares to leave the job, Kesselman said the same thing every year touches his heart the most: Commencement.

"To see the faces of graduates and parents," Kesselman said. "That always touches me."