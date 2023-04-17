ATLANTIC CITY — Students and their family members, actors, Stockton University staff members and others filled the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room on Friday evening for the premiere of "Teaching While Black."

Stockton professors Aaron Moss and Donnetrice Allison created the TV pilot based on their experiences as Black educators in predominantly white institutions. The episode was filmed last summer on Stockton's campus.

The dramedy follows Shayna Black, a young Black professor who navigates microaggressions and ignorance as she begins a career in higher education.

Allison was inspired by her own experiences as a young professor after earning her Ph.D. from Howard University in the 1990s.

“Some of the things Shayna Black faces are things I faced when I started teaching at 25. I’ll never forget one of the first classes I taught I had a group of very tall males who sat right in the front row of my class; they would talk during class and I needed to learn how to take charge. They knew I was young. It was challenging.”

Allison said her husband, Al, inspired her to try her hand at script writing.

“I have always loved writing. There was a script writing contest my husband heard about, and I signed up. I got books to help me practice, and I really enjoyed the process of learning. I ended up not even placing, but it didn’t matter. I had fun,” Allison said.

Stockton junior Jacob Post worked as a production assistant on the pilot.

“This entire episode was filmed within a 10-mile radius," Post said. "The crew was fairly small too, but we worked very hard and had so much fun.”

Post wants to work in sports broadcasting when he graduates from Stockton, and he said projects like "Teaching While Black" are wonderful learning opportunities.

“There was one scene when Shayna Black was driving, and her car was shaking and to make it look like it was moving I was shaking the car along with some of the other crew members. We all gathered around the front of the car and started pushing,” Post said.

The pilot is being submitted to TV and film festivals and shopped to networks. People can watch the pilot on YouTube on the channel “Shayna Black.”