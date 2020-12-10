Stockton plans to purchase AC-owned lot near Rothenberg building and city campus

Stockton University announced its plans to purchase a plot of land in Atlantic City just behind its Rothenberg Building and adjacent to the property where Phase II of the college campus will be built.

During its virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Board of Trustees included a resolution approved at a Nov. 16 Executive Committee meeting authorizing President Harvey Kesselman to negotiate the purchase from the city of Atlantic City. The property is located at 3428 Atlantic Ave. and assessed at $325,200, according to city tax records.

According to the resolution, the property, about 11,982 square feet, can support facilities and operations at the Stockton Rothenberg Building and the Atlantic City campus.

The property is paved over, according to aerial images provided by the college, and sits between the Rothenberg Building and the former Atlantic Club parking garage.

Jacobson honored by board

The first order of business by the board Wednesday was to unanimously approve a resolution renaming its Board Room for longtime board member Michael Jacobson, who died in October, and appointing him posthumously as Trustee Emeritus. Jacobson was the longest serving member of the Stockton board, appointed in 1985 and continuing in that role until his passing.