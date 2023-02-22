GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University on Wednesday reinforced its commitment to diversity by officially opening its Multicultural Center to students and faculty.

Nearly 100 people gathered at the facility, located a short distance from the Campus Center, for its grand opening.

“I feel I will have a place that I can just sit down and just be surrounded by people of color, people that relate to me,” said Victoria Odeworitse, a 19-year-old from Asbury Park, Monmouth County, and a junior at Stockton.

The new 4,200-square-foot area will be used for diversity and inclusion programs throughout the semester, as well as a place where students can relax.

The space has a garden entrance featuring a flexible, multipurpose lounge for events, plus a conference room, kitchen, resource center and staff offices.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the center.

Stockton’s fall 2022 entering class was the school’s most diverse, the university said. More than 700 first-year students identified themselves as minority or multiracial.

The university hopes alumni will also get involved to drive some of the programming anticipated for the center, said Jovin Fernandez, the space’s inaugural director.

“We will celebrate our similarities rather than allowing our differences to distance us,” Fernandez said.

The space is decorated with multicultural artwork and flags from other nations, including Jamaica and Colombia. The hope is to create a space where students can feel a sense of belonging as part of their campus life.

The school’s Board of Trustees had been working on building a stronger sense of inclusion for several years, board member Ray Ciccone told the crowd. The center takes the extra step in making sure the sentiment is sensed throughout the university, he added.

“Our arms are open to everyone; everyone belongs,” said Ciccone, a 1979 graduate of the school.

The center is accessible from the Campus Center. It’s also set in an area close to buildings where classes are held, providing a sense of convenience for students while they’re on a break from class or who may want to participate in a program after a lecture.

Odeworitse, a member of the African Student Organization, said she expects to have Sunday dinners with a selection of cultural foods and a homeless outreach event at the new center.

“It (center) really means a lot to our club,” Odeworitse said.