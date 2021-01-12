Stockton offering virtual prep class for high school equivalency exam

Stockton University will host a virtual preparation class next month for those taking New Jersey's high school equivalency exam.
The class, coordinated through the college's Office of Continuing Studies, will meet online from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1-18. The cost is $120 for those registered by Jan. 15 and $135 thereafter.
Residents of Atlantic County may be eligible for income-based financial aid.
The course work is designed for students ages 16 to 24 who left high school without a diploma, homeschooled students and those looking to receive their high school diploma early.
Participants will need internet access and a computer or smart device (not a cellphone) to participate. Those without the required technology may be eligible to participate in person at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
