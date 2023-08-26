ATLANTIC CITY — The new president of Stockton University still vividly remembers how an administrator at the University at Scranton, a Jesuit institution, helped him through a difficult time as a student there.

“I lived off campus, I was actually in the seminary ... but I had decided not to continue (toward becoming a priest),” said President Joe Bertolino, 59, in an interview this week. “It was senior week ... I didn’t want to stay in the seminary, I wanted to be on campus with my friends.”

So he approached the vice president of student affairs for help.

“I’ll never forget it. He gave me the key to a room, then called down to food service and said, ‘I want you to give this kid a meal plan for the week so he can enjoy the last week on campus before graduation,’” said Bertolino, known on campus as President Joe.

That act of kindness, feeling so welcomed and valued at Scranton, along with experiences working summers as a camp counselor for what is now the YMCA of the Pines, helped to shape his career, he said.

“I had no idea at the time that two decades later I would be a vice president of student affairs,” he said, and then go on to be president of three institutions of higher education.

Bertolino has been in the Stockton job since July 1, and says he is still learning about the school and community.

People keep asking what his priorities will be for Stockton, but he can’t answer that yet and it wouldn’t be right to try, he said.

“I think it’s presumptuous. ... I’ve been here for six weeks. If I were someone who has been at Stockton a very long time I’d be offended,” said Bertolino, who grew up in Camden County and summered in Ocean City.

One thing he does know, he would like to refocus on the Galloway Township campus, and work with the community to decide what the Atlantic City campus will be.

“We spent a great deal of time and money on the Atlantic City campus, which is important, but I don’t want people to forget the Galloway campus,” he said. “I want to make sure we are investing time and attention to our main campus, and clearly defining what the Atlantic City campus should be and needs to be for the city, the university and the state.”

Stockton has formed a working group to look into enhancing its impact on Atlantic City, made up of members of the school’s Board of Trustees, alumni, business and community leaders, as well as students, faculty and staff.

The primary task of the group will be hiring an experienced firm to conduct a feasibility study for Phase III of its Atlantic City campus, which is currently a 2.25-acre parking lot between Hartford and Albany avenues.

Bertolino was selected from 80 applicants after a seven-month national search. Three finalists were chosen to be interviewed and to interact with faculty, staff, students alumni and community members for feedback.

Comments from a wide range of people were considered in choosing Bertolino, and the board’s vote was unanimous, according to Stockton Board Chair Raymond Ciccone.

Before accepting the Stockton presidency, Bertolino was the president of Southern Connecticut State University, where he garnered lots of attention as the accordion-playing president.

He taught a leadership development class there, and plans to do that at Stockton as well.

Bertolino, like former President Harvey Kesselman, has personal ties to Stockton. His mother earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Stockton in the late 1970s, he said.

Kesselman was in Stockton’s first class of students when the university opened in 1971.

Bertolino still remembers how vulnerable he felt graduating from college as a psychology/sociology major.

“’You are never going to get a job,’ was my father’s position,” Bertolino said about his choice of major. “I remind him that it worked out.”

A priest friend helped him get a job as a high school religion teacher at St. James High School in Carney’s Point.

“I spent four years there and loved it,” Bertolino said.

While there he decided to get his master’s in social work to become a guidance counselor, but a position as a graduate assistant in residential life on campus convinced him to work with students at the university level.

He held a variety of administrative jobs in higher education in New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and now back in his home state.

And he has made social justice a cornerstone of his presidencies, he said.

“For me ‘social justice’ is not a political commentary, even though the words are usually associated with the current political climate, which is unfortunate,” Bertolino said. “All I’m asking members of our community at Stockton to do is make sure everyone is treated with dignity, respect, kindness, compassion and civility.

“I don’t care who you are or what you believe, none of that is relevant,” he said. “What is important is how are we treating one another.”

At the same time, he said, “the world is not a fair place. We don’t all come from same place, same experiences and start at the same point. ... I’m asking folks to acknowledge that and understand that.”

That means it is our responsibility as good citizens to ensure that everyone has the access and opportunity needed to live a successful, full life, he said.

Social justice also does not mean squashing conservative viewpoints, Bertolino said.

“Students often ask me, ‘Are you willing to have controversial speakers on campus?’” he said. “Well, yeah, we’re a campus, we’re an educational institution.”

That means debate is important, he said, but so is listening.

“Our students hear that (fair debate), they learn and they make their own decision,” he said.

“I kind of cringe when ... a family member says, ‘Our family has a particular point of view, are they going to be welcome on your campus?’ It’s a shame the question even needs to be asked.”

While most universities may be left leaning, he said, Stockton is a little different because it is located in an area that tends to be a bit more conservative.

“As a result our student population is quite mixed politically speaking, and not only that,” Bertolino said. “At least a good half or close to half of our students define themselves as people of color.”

He said students in school now are referred to as the “P generation’ — for the “Pandemic Generation.”

“Students are coming to us with a different set of experiences, facing a whole different set of challenges,” Bertolino said. That includes a need for physical and mental health services, learning challenges and more.

“Given all of that, institutions need to take a step back and decide who they are, what they want to be and what their responsibilities are to the community,” he said. “We are not changing our mission or values, but we need to be realistic as to where is the most need, and are we serving that?”