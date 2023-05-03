ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University on Wednesday held back-to-back ceremonies, one to celebrate its outgoing president and the other to show off its newest student housing.
A crowd of about 100 students, faculty and local officials gathered at the university's City Campus around noon as officials unveiled a new name for the school's first residence hall in the resort.
The building at Atlantic and Pacific avenues now bears the name of university President Harvey Kesselman.
Kesselman was a key figure in university history, overseeing the school's expansion into the city that embodied a push to reinvent the town known for its tourism and casinos.
"Atlantic City holds a very special place in my heart," Kesselman said, recalling childhood memories moments before officials unveiled his name on the residence hall. "I can't help but think of how proud my parents would be that, in just one generation, we went from there to here, and the reason that happened is just one word: Stockton."
Kesselman has been Stockton president since 2015 and has been involved with the university since it was located at the Mayflower Hotel in 1971. He will retire June 30, passing the baton to new college President Joe Bertolino.
ATLANTIC CITY — At least 115 of the city's streets, or sections of roadways, have been renam…
Last week, the city also named a portion of Albany Avenue after Kesselman.
After the first ceremony, the same crowd walked about a block north, forming again in front of the new residential building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, where Kesselman and other officials cut a ribbon to welcome visitors before a first-floor tour.
Nearly furnished couches and fresh paint decorated a downstairs area leading to an outdoor patio, giving students a view of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel next door.
The building features apartment- and suite-style units with a total of 416 beds.
Most of the suites include four single bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms and a full kitchen. The building also includes a lounge on each floor, as well as meeting rooms, a business center and laundry spaces.
Stockton junior Chloe King, of Pennsauken, Camden County, was taken aback by how well she felt the rooms were furnished. She also appreciated several amenities that will be available, including a kitchen complete with garbage disposal, refrigerator and table.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University’s second residence hall in the city is nearing completio…
"It's fulfilling, in a way," King said. "You see all this stuff, you hear about it, but to see it in person, to see all the hard work that they did pay off, and now I get to live in it, is amazing."
The new residence hall is part of Phase II of Stockton's development in Atlantic City, as it seeks to gradually build up a university district in the city's Chelsea neighborhood.
The first phase, for which Kesselman Hall and an academic building were built, opened in 2018. Talks have progressed between the development company and university about what the third phase could entail, including a mixed-use building spanning 300,000 to 500,000 square feet.
The new residence hall, a 135,000-square-foot, six-story, $69.3 million building, is steps away from the beach, Boardwalk and O’Donnell Memorial Park.
New Jersey Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden, said the new dorm is helping the city make strides in transforming from a "gaming city to a city with gaming."
"For too long, Atlantic City has relied on one industry as its backbone, and our vision works with key leaders in this region of the state, with defined partners that were willing to come to Atlantic City and invest, to make sure we could grow around other things than gaming," Greenwald said.
GALLERY: New Stockton residence hall in Atlantic City
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
The new student residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, as shown in February. The courtyard, in foreground, will be landscaped and have access for students.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.