Stockton names new provost

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has appointed Leamor Kahanov as its new provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Kahanov was appointed at Wednesday's Board of Trustees and will begin on July 1 and will serve through June 30, 2024. She will earn $260,000 in her first year.

“Dr. Kahanov’s experiences as a faculty member, department chair, assistant dean, dean, and provost will be of great value to Stockton, and we are excited to have her join our community,” President Harvey Kesselman said.

Kahanov comes to Stockton from The State University of New York College at Oneonta and will replace interim provost Susan Davenport.

“I am excited about joining Stockton,” Kahanov said. “I have received such a warm welcome that I am sure is indicative of the wonderful community of people there. I am looking forward to working with and getting to know the faculty, staff and students.”

The Stockton Board of Trustees approved the appointment at the May 5 meeting, as well as the appointment of a new dean of the School of Health Sciences, Brent Arnold, who will also begin July 1. Arnold's salary is listed at $200,000.

Arnold replaces Margaret “Peg” Slusser who is retiring.

