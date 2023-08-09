GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University was awarded more than $460,000 from the state to expand its mental health resources, the school said Wednesday.

The money will go toward a new Student Wellness Room, a new community outreach coordinator position and additional funds to provide mental health first-aid training, the university said in a news release.

In total, the school will receive $461,682 from the Mental Health in Higher Education: Community Provider Partnership and Professional Development Grant from the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education.

“Receiving this grant enhances our mental health services and provides additional support for our students’ health, well-being and sense of belonging, which are important indicators in student success,” said Dr. Zupenda Davis, Stockton’s assistant vice president for Student Health and Wellness.

About $220,000 of the grant will go toward the Student Wellness Room, the location of which has yet to be determined, Davis said. The room is intended to give students a private place for virtual clinical sessions and to "be in their own bubble," she said.

“This is also helpful for students who may be neurodivergent, which includes various conditions, such as, autism, ADHD, social anxiety and sensory processing disorders,” Davis said. “This gives them that privacy or opportunity to take a break, especially if they are in an environment where it’s too noisy or creates anxiety.”

Stockton will put more than $100,000 toward consultant and training services. The college will partner with the Mental Health Association of Atlantic County for mental-health first-aid training and QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training for suicide prevention.

Because of this grant, Stockton can become a member of the JED Campus Program, a nationwide nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teenagers and young adults.

“When you have regular life stress on top of stressors due to bias, racism, microaggressions and biases from being LGBTQ+, for example, it helps to assess if our students are experiencing those things and what are the strategies to help with those unique risks,” Davis said.

The full-time community outreach coordinator will facilitate students' connections to off-campus clinical and nonclinical mental health resources.

“We want to make sure we provide as many resources as we can that provide a more comprehensive approach to mental health,” Davis said. “This grant offers that in many different ways.”