Stockton latest college to require students have COVID-19 vaccine

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will now require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall, President Harvey Kesselman said Wednesday.
"Throughout the pandemic, Stockton's administration, faculty and staff have worked diligently to provide a safe environment while continuing to serve our students," Kesselman said. "One of the most important steps we all can take to keep ourselves and each other safe is to get vaccinated. It is the responsible thing to do."
The vaccine will be required for all students, unless they have a medical or otherwise approved exemption.
Kesselman quoted the American College Health Association's statement that the vaccine is the most effective way to "return to a safe, robust campus experience in 2021."
Board of Trustees Chairman Ray Ciccone gave the board's support.
"We unanimously support this and feel like this is the true way to get our campus back to normal and in full operation," Ciccone said.
Kesselman made the announcement at the start of Wednesday's Board of Trustees meeting, amending an earlier decision to leave vaccinations up to students.
The college joins the ranks of several other New Jersey colleges including Rutgers, Farleigh Dickinson, Kean, Montclair, Princeton and Rider universities, which all have already told students they must be vaccinated to come back to in-person classes.
In April, Stockton said that its decision not to mandate the vaccine was not final, leaving room for this change to occur. Rowan University also said it was not mandating the vaccine, but would require it if the state directed them to do so.
Stockton's Wednesday board meeting was the first held in person since the pandemic began last year. Ciccone said it was big step in the college's full reopening.
"Our students are coming back and we will be here in person ready to provide a vibrant campus living and learning experience," Ciccone said.
Stockton’s newest trustees were also sworn in Wednesday. Collins Days Sr., Sonia Gonsalves, Michelle Keates and Jose Lozano as newly appointed trustees took the oath from Ciccone and Kesselman.
Current Trustee Madeline Deninger was also approved for reappointment.
Trustee appointments are for six years, but each board member serves until his/her successor is appointed.
The board on Wednesday also approved the creation of a graduation requirement for race or racism education.
“This truly is historic,” Kesselman said of the change. “I think it can be the beginning of really systemic change.”
According to the resolution, the requirement is in line with a resolution approved in July 2020 affirming the university's "strong commitment to promoting antiracism and helping to eradicate systemic racism."
The requirement will begin in the fall 2021 semester. The parameters of this requirement will be outlined in University publications, the University website, and incorporated in University procedure 2050, according to the resolution.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
