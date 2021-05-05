Stockton latest college to require students get COVID-19 vaccine

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall, President Harvey Kesselman said Wednesday.

"Throughout the pandemic, Stockton's administration, faculty and staff have worked diligently to provide a safe environment while continuing to serve our students," Kesselman said. "One of the most important steps we all can take to keep ourselves and each other safe is to get vaccinated. It is the responsible thing to do."

The vaccine will be required for all students, unless they have a medical or otherwise approved exemption.

Kesselman quoted the American College Health Association's statement that the vaccine is the most effective way to "return to a safe, robust campus experience in 2021."

Board of Trustees Chairman Ray Ciccone gave the board's support.

"We unanimously support this and feel like this is the true way to get our campus back to normal and in full operation," Ciccone said.

Kesselman made the announcement at the start of Wednesday's Board of Trustees meeting, amending an earlier decision to leave vaccinations up to students.