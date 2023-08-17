GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Philanthropist John F. Scarpa will receive a Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award on Nov. 9 during the Hughes Center Honors at Stockton University's Campus Center.

Scarpa is an entrepreneur who established television, radio, internet and cellular communications businesses, the university said Thursday in a news release. He helped establish the New Jersey and Northeast Cable TV Association and was a co-founder, president and chief operating officer of American Cellular Network Corp.

Scarpa also developed the John F. Scarpa Foundation and has supported the John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center of Cumberland County in Vineland and St. Augustine Preparatory School in Buena Vista Township.

He donated $9 million to Stockton in 2019, which supports academic programs in Atlantic City and the health science program in Galloway, the college said. Stockton's John F. Scarpa Academic Center in Atlantic City is named for him.

“The impacts of John Scarpa’s generosity have been felt throughout the South Jersey region and beyond, from helping cancer patients to aiding disadvantaged families to supporting the arts,” said Richard Tolson, Hughes Center Advisory Board chair.

The Hughes Center Honors award people for their commitment to public service and are named for the late William J. Hughes, who served as U.S. ambassador to Panama and as a U.S. congressman for 20 years. The awards program is sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.

Among the other honorees, Judge Esther Salas will receive the Excellence in Civic Engagement Award.

Salas became an advocate for protecting judges and court personnel after an armed assailant killed her son, Daniel, and injured her husband, Mark Anderl, at her home in July 2020.

State and federal laws named after Daniel have since been passed prohibiting the publication of addresses and personal information of judges.

Thomas P. Giblin and Kevin O'Toole will receive awards for civility in government and politics. O’Toole is chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and served in the state Assembly and Senate for years. Giblin is a state Assembly member and served as Democratic State Committee chair from 1997 to 2001.

William T. Mullen will receive the Excellence in Community Leadership Award for his work as president of the New Jersey State Building & Construction Trades Council.

Stockton graduate Emily Kramer will receive the Distinctive Student Leadership Award for her research published by the Hughes Center.

The Hughes Center Honors event is open to the public. Sponsorships and program book ads are available. Proceeds will benefit the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy Endowed Fund. For information on tickets or sponsorships, contact Hughes Center Executive Director John Froonjian at john.froonjian@stockton.edu or 609-626-3626.

