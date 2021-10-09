Stockton, Greater Egg Harbor Regional sign dual-path partnership

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and Stockton University have signed an agreement that will give students at Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek high schools the opportunity to graduate from high school in three years and automatically enroll at Stockton with a sophomore standing.

“This agreement recognizes that Greater Egg Harbor Regional’s rigorous college preparatory curriculum more than adequately prepares students to make the transition to college,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said Friday in a news release. “We have welcomed hundreds of our local Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek graduates to Stockton over the years and are confident this agreement will help even more students get access to an affordable college degree.”

All three high schools offer dual-credit courses through Stockton that allow students to earn both high school and college credits. Classes offered include Latin, French, Spanish, precalculus, calculus, environmental studies, Holocaust studies, and film and video production.

Stockton Chief Enrollment Officer Robert Heinrich said the plan will save students time and money.