Stockton, Greater Egg Harbor Regional sign dual-path partnership

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and Stockton University have signed an agreement that will give students at Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek high schools the opportunity to graduate from high school in three years and automatically enroll at Stockton with a sophomore standing.
“This agreement recognizes that Greater Egg Harbor Regional’s rigorous college preparatory curriculum more than adequately prepares students to make the transition to college,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said Friday in a news release. “We have welcomed hundreds of our local Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek graduates to Stockton over the years and are confident this agreement will help even more students get access to an affordable college degree.”
All three high schools offer dual-credit courses through Stockton that allow students to earn both high school and college credits. Classes offered include Latin, French, Spanish, precalculus, calculus, environmental studies, Holocaust studies, and film and video production.
Stockton Chief Enrollment Officer Robert Heinrich said the plan will save students time and money.
“If students can earn a semester or more of credits in high school, they will not only save thousands of dollars in tuition, but also reduce the time it takes them to graduate college,” Heinrich said.
The terms of the Dual Path Partnership agreement include:
• Students who earn their high school diploma from a Greater Egg Harbor Regional high school with a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better are guaranteed enrollment at Stockton.
• Stockton agrees to waive the undergraduate admission application fee for eligible students.
• Stockton will provide on-site personal advisement and college admissions and financial aid workshops in Greater Egg Harbor Regional schools for prospective students and their parents.
• Stockton will provide academic and merit scholarships to eligible students renewable for up to four years of undergraduate coursework to those who maintain a 3.0 or better GPA.
• Greater Egg Harbor Regional schools will publicize the agreement and provide regular arrangements for Stockton admissions and financial aid counselors to visit the high schools.
• Stockton will work with the administration at Greater Egg Harbor Regional to increase the number of dual-credit offerings so students can also complete as many as 32 college credits during their first three years of high school and transfer those credits to Stockton.
• Students who complete 32 credits at a Greater Egg Harbor Regional school may enter Stockton as sophomores.
• Students who do not meet the minimum admissions requirements can be conditionally accepted to Stockton and encouraged to initially enroll at Atlantic Cape Community College under the existing Stockton Transfer Pathways partnership.
Stockton signed a similar agreement with Ocean City High School in June.
