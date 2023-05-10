JACKLYN McQUARRIE
On May 3, 2023, Stockton University's Atlantic City campus cut the ribbon on a new residence building.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Stockton University community celebrated retiring President Harvey Kesselman while raising funds for scholarships during the Stockton University Foundation Scholarship Benefit Gala, held April 22 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
About 700 people attended the event, which raised $460,000 for scholarships.
Guests were served fresh salads incorporating ingredients from Stockton’s Sustainability Farm, toured the night sky inside an inflatable geodome alongside physics students, and watched students make ice cream using liquid nitrogen, among other activities.
“Providing the opportunity for our guests to interact with students and faculty in unique and meaningful ways is a signature part of this evening,” said Dan Nugent, executive director of the Stockton Foundation. “This year, as we honor Dr. Kesselman, we wanted students to be the focus, incorporating his Students First motto.”
GALLERY: Stockton University building dedications and ribbon cutting
A crowd of students, faculty and officials gathers for the renaming of Stockton University’s first Atlantic City residence hall, now Kesselman Hall.
Matthew Strabuk photos, Staff photographer
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. The building located on Pacific was renamed Kesselman Hall. Student President Brianna Bracey gave remarks before the name reveal.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. At the ribbon cutting, Mayor Marty Small Sr. shakes hands with Senator Vincent J. Polistina.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. The building located on Pacific was renamed Kesselman Hall. Mary Lou Galantino speaks before the official renaming of the buillding.
“Atlantic City holds a very special place in my heart,” Kesselman said. “I can’t help but think of how proud my parents would be that, in just one generation, we went from there to here, and the reason that happened is just one word: Stockton.”
Raymond Ciccone, center left, chair of the Board of Trustees of Stockton University, and Stockton President Harvey Kesselman yank on a cord bringing down the cover for the new building name Wednesday during a ceremony in Atlantic City.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman leads the ribbon cutting ceremony.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Student worker Tamia Kent, from Millville, greets people taking a tour of the model residence.
Tom Drinkard, left, of Seaville, a 1979 alumnus, is greeted by Kiaraa Fulton, a social justice grant coordinator for Stockton, as he tours the new residence hall.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Mayor Marty Small Sr. tours the model residences.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Dr.Raymond Ciccone, Chair for the Board of Trustees looks out at the view from a student lounge area.
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Tom Drinkard of Seaville, a 1979 Alumni of Stockton, in the new student lounge space at the residence.
Claire Van Haren, left, and Christina Locicero, employees with Thriven Design of Collingswood, admire their handiwork in Stockton’s new residential building.
