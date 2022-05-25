 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton gala raises $425,000 toward scholarships

  • 0

Five hundred guests danced the night away in support of the Stockton University Foundation Scholarship Benefit Gala on May 14 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, raising more than $425,000, the university said.

Net proceeds from the event support the foundation’s Benefit Gala Endowed Scholarship Fund, which provided more than $150,000 in scholarships to 160 students this academic year, Stockton said in a news release. The endowment has grown to more than $5 million since 2007.

“The unwavering support and generosity of our sponsors and supporters provide countless students from the region and beyond the ability to pursue the dream of a college education with less financial burden,” said Donna Buzby, chair of the Stockton foundation Board of Directors.

Stockton donors, alumni and current and former scholarship recipients were treated to several unique touches highlighting Stockton’s history and academic programs, including menu items featuring produce from the university’s Sustainability Farm and maple syrup from campus trees, student research projects and displays celebrating Stockton's 50th anniversary of teaching, the school said.

People are also reading…

The Symphony Gold Jazz Trio and Stockapella, Stockton’s student a capella group, kicked off the evening’s entertainment, warming up the stage for headline act Live and Let Die, a Paul McCartney tribute group. DJ Ahmed Kahn kept guests dancing well into the evening as the night’s closing performer.

Hard Rock Atlantic City signed on to be the event’s top sponsor, while longtime gala partner International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351 and the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors served as Platinum Record sponsors, Stockton said.

Other top sponsors included the Azeez Foundation; Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Dr. Howard and L. Gayle Gross; SOSH Architects; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa; Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi CPAs, P.A.; Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters & Local 255; Marathon Engineering & Environmental Services Inc.; Pepsi; Resorts Casino Hotel; and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

The Stockton gala is scheduled to return to Hard Rock on April 22, 2023.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News