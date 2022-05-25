Stockton gala raises $425,000 toward scholarships

Five hundred guests danced the night away in support of the Stockton University Foundation Scholarship Benefit Gala on May 14 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, raising more than $425,000, the university said.

Net proceeds from the event support the foundation’s Benefit Gala Endowed Scholarship Fund, which provided more than $150,000 in scholarships to 160 students this academic year, Stockton said in a news release. The endowment has grown to more than $5 million since 2007.

“The unwavering support and generosity of our sponsors and supporters provide countless students from the region and beyond the ability to pursue the dream of a college education with less financial burden,” said Donna Buzby, chair of the Stockton foundation Board of Directors.

Stockton donors, alumni and current and former scholarship recipients were treated to several unique touches highlighting Stockton’s history and academic programs, including menu items featuring produce from the university’s Sustainability Farm and maple syrup from campus trees, student research projects and displays celebrating Stockton's 50th anniversary of teaching, the school said.

The Symphony Gold Jazz Trio and Stockapella, Stockton’s student a capella group, kicked off the evening’s entertainment, warming up the stage for headline act Live and Let Die, a Paul McCartney tribute group. DJ Ahmed Kahn kept guests dancing well into the evening as the night’s closing performer.

Hard Rock Atlantic City signed on to be the event’s top sponsor, while longtime gala partner International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351 and the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors served as Platinum Record sponsors, Stockton said.

Other top sponsors included the Azeez Foundation; Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Dr. Howard and L. Gayle Gross; SOSH Architects; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa; Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi CPAs, P.A.; Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters & Local 255; Marathon Engineering & Environmental Services Inc.; Pepsi; Resorts Casino Hotel; and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

The Stockton gala is scheduled to return to Hard Rock on April 22, 2023.