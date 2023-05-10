GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will become the first public institution in New Jersey to offer an undergraduate degree in esports, the school said Wednesday.

“As Stockton University has grown, so have its offerings related to hospitality, tourism, event management and business studies,” said Warren Kleinsmith, dean of the School of Business, in a news release. “As a school, we strive to provide programming that is relevant and timely."

Beginning in the fall, Stockton will join a handful of schools nationwide offering a Bachelor of Science in esports management. It will be part of the university’s School of Business.

The program includes business fundamentals, professional work experience, a hands-on internship requirement and educational work opportunities for those seeking to enter the esports industry, according to Stockton.

The degree will offer courses to prepare students for a variety of careers, including event production, digital media and event marketing, and project management.

Kleinsmith said students who graduate from this program will have 300-plus hours of experience.

Stockton has already made a name for itself in the esports community. Its Rocket League team finished second in the Collegiate World Championship last year and will compete again this year June 2-4.

“Students enrolled in this program gain hands-on experience within the university’s esports student community, local professional esports organizations, and business partners including the Atlantic City Esports Innovation Center located in Stockton’s residential complex,” said Noel Criscione-Naylor, the interim esports program chair.

Criscione-Naylor said the school has designed courses so students can engage with the esports student community through mixer events, competitions and recruiting activities.

Esports has a direct connection to traditional hospitality centers, such as hotels, food and beverage, events and tourism, Criscione-Naylor said.

For more information about the esports management degree program, visit stockton.edu/business/esports-management.html or email Criscione-Naylor at noel.criscione@stockton.edu. Applications are still being accepted for the fall semester.