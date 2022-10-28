Stockton extends million-dollar Nolan Ryan memorabilia exhibit until February

There's still time to hop on "The Ryan Express," as Stockton University announced this week it would extend its Nolan Ryan memorabilia exhibit until Feb. 26.

The announcement comes as the Houston Astros, one of the retired Baseball Hall of Famer's former teams, face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series this weekend.

“The Nolan Ryan pop-up exhibition will go into extra innings,” said Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University. “This will allow extra time for visitors to round the bases and check out the five Stockton sites.”

Ryan is regarded as one of professional baseball’s all-time greats. His 27-year, Hall of Fame career was stretched across the New York Mets, California Angels, Astros and Texas Rangers.

The right-hander is baseball’s all-time leader in strikeouts, with 5,714, and won 324 games. He remains the league’s all-time leader in no-hitters pitched with seven.

Ryan retired after the 1993 season and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

The more than $1 million in Ryan memorabilia was given to the university earlier this year by Leo S. Ullman and can be seen on display at five different campus sites.

Leamor Kahanov, Stockton’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, told Ullman the Ryan collection will be used as part of an American sports history class and a collections class, allowing students to engage with the collection for years to come.

Kahanov added there are also plans to create a permanent home for the collection in conjunction with the expansion of the university’s Sports Center.

A signed cowboy hat, an autographed horse saddle, a signed stadium seat, hundreds of baseball cards and even a stuffed toy with Ryan’s likeness are some of the things on display at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City.

The items in the collection total more than 13,000 and are displayed at the Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center in Atlantic City, the Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway Township, Kramer Hall in Hammonton and Stockton University at Manahawkin.

“There’s just a lot of interest in baseball memorabilia right now, and I think Nolan Ryan specifically,” said Ullman, who was at the reception for the collection at the Arts Garage earlier this month.

Ullman said the new "Facing Nolan" documentary on Netflix, combined with the sale of a mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card for $12.6 million in August, attributed to the growing interest in baseball memorabilia.