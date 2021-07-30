Stockton expands on-campus food pantry with $80K state grant

“It was one of the things that was certainly a revelation for me, so this is great,” Coughlin added.

They then visited the new food pantry location, which has moved to a larger site in the Townsend Residential Life Center. Stockton also operates a food pantry at its Atlantic City campus.

During his visit, Coughlin met with several students from both the Galloway and Atlantic City campuses who use the pantry.

“I can’t imagine the challenge that must be,” Coughlin told the students. “It’s something you have to worry about every morning when you get up.”

Stockton University says employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will require its employees to be vaccinated against …

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Ayala, 22, of Atlantic City, said it was hard for her to ask for help at first.

“I don’t like depending on other people,” she said. “At the start of it, I was like, ‘I don’t want to.’ But then I was like, ‘I have to, it’s important. I need to feed myself.’”

“Sometimes you have to count on people, that’s how you survive,” Ayala said.

She said that when her working hours were cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, she relied even more on the pantry.