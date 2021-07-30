Stockton expands on-campus food pantry with $80K state grant

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The food pantry at Stockton University has a new home, and soon more shelves and even student employees to operate it, thanks to an $80,000 state grant awarded earlier this month.
On Friday, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, toured the Stockton food pantry at its Galloway Township campus to highlight the Hunger-Free Campus Act and talk to students who use the service.
Stockton’s $80,000 award was part of $1.5 million awarded to 11 New Jersey colleges in July, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a news conference July 12.
The Hunger-Free Campus Act was passed in 2019 and provides funds to address college hunger, generate sustainable solutions to address the basic food needs of students, raise awareness of available food services and aid in building strategic partnerships between local, state and national groups.
On Friday, Craig Stambaugh, assistant vice president of engagement and community development at Stockton, told Coughlin the college’s program serves more than 200 students per year.
“They’re not all kids, that’s one of the things I’ve come to learn,” Coughlin said as he stood inside the small room at the Campus Center that previously housed Stockton’s food pantry. He also was joined by Stockton President Harvey Kesselman and Dean of Students Haley Baum, as well as Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
“It was one of the things that was certainly a revelation for me, so this is great,” Coughlin added.
They then visited the new food pantry location, which has moved to a larger site in the Townsend Residential Life Center. Stockton also operates a food pantry at its Atlantic City campus.
During his visit, Coughlin met with several students from both the Galloway and Atlantic City campuses who use the pantry.
“I can’t imagine the challenge that must be,” Coughlin told the students. “It’s something you have to worry about every morning when you get up.”
Nancy Ayala, 22, of Atlantic City, said it was hard for her to ask for help at first.
“I don’t like depending on other people,” she said. “At the start of it, I was like, ‘I don’t want to.’ But then I was like, ‘I have to, it’s important. I need to feed myself.’”
“Sometimes you have to count on people, that’s how you survive,” Ayala said.
She said that when her working hours were cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, she relied even more on the pantry.
Shane Cogossi, 21, of Atlantic City, said the staff at the pantry work with the students to make sure they have access, even if it's after normal hours.
In addition to dry foods like pasta and canned items, toiletries and housewares like bowls and frying pans, the college’s sustainability farm will provide fresh produce for the pantry beginning in August.
The new pantry space has four shelving units and plans to expand to 13, as well as hire students to work at the pantry during the school year.
Kesselman said making sure students have access to food was a critical part of their education.
“It can make the difference between a student staying and going,” he said. “Particularly during COVID, the demand skyrocketed.”
One report by the nonprofit Swipe Out Hunger found that nationwide about one-third of students missed at least one meal a week since the pandemic started. Kesselman noted that locally, as the tourism industry came to a halt during the early part of the pandemic, many college students who work in the industry locally lost their jobs or had their hours greatly reduced.
Baum said Stockton makes accessing the food as confidential and easy as possible, providing an online application to enroll in the food assistance program. She said they are also working to make sure as many students know about the program as possible.
Armato said Stockton’s pantry will be a template for the rest of the state.
“Access to food and higher education go hand in hand,” Armato said. “A strong food assistance program is therefore critical to uplifting the economic potential of students, and Stockton’s ongoing work to boost on-campus support has proved invaluable.”
