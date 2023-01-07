Stockton exhibit to focus on Armenian genocide

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new exhibit on display in Stockton University’s Richard E. Bjork Library traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian genocide.

“The Armenian Genocide, One Family’s Story” follows the Zakarians through the family’s personal photos, memoirs, musical instruments, artifacts and artwork — all of which serve as a backdrop to the broader history of the Armenian genocide and related issues, including cultural loss and collective memory.

About 1 million Armenians died at the hands of the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1917, during World War I.

The exhibit will be on display at the library through May 31, and a public reception with guest speakers, Armenian food and music, will take place at 3 p.m. Jan. 28.

This exhibit is made possible through the donations of the grandchildren of Arek and Moses Zakarian, who settled in Philadelphia and whose descendants continue to live in the area. Two grandchildren who spearheaded the project, Susan Arpajian Jolley and Allan Arpajian, are the authors of the book “Out of My Great Sorrows: The Armenian Genocide and Artist Mary Zakarian.” The book documents the life of their aunt, Mary Zakarian, the daughter of Arek and Moses Zakarian, against the backdrop of the Armenian genocide survivor experience in the United States.

In addition to the new exhibit, Curator Ryann Casey has coordinated with Jolley and Arpajian to develop a long-term related exhibit featuring some of Mary Zakarian’s paintings and sketches, which is also on display in the Bjork library.

For questions about the exhibit or to schedule tours, email raz.segal@stockton.edu.