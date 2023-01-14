 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton establishes new scholarship for criminal justice, environmental studies and public health

Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, left, and alumnus James Watson sign an agreement Monday establishing the James & Winifred Watson Endowed Scholarship.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University recently established a new scholarship through an endowment by Mays Landing resident and Stockton alumnus James Watson.

The James & Winifred Watson Endowed Scholarship will be awarded annually to a student studying criminal justice, environmental studies or public health at the university. Watson said he wanted to establish the scholarship in memory of his late wife and fellow alumna, Winifred, and help provide a Stockton education for students who share the couple’s dedication to criminal justice, public health and the environment.

Watson is a retired New Jersey State Police trooper and an active member of the New Jersey Bluebird Society.

The $25,000 endowment will kick off with an annual $1,000 scholarship in the 2023-24 academic year. For more information, visit stockton.edu/foundation.

