Stockton dedicates new mural illustrating university's history

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new mural at Stockton University will capture the school's history for years to come.
On Thursday, a crowd of 30 people gathered in the Campus Center heard remarks from Stockton President Harvey Kesselman and a handful of those who worked on gathering photos for the mural, titled "50th in Flight."
Made from nearly 1,000 photos and a cropped image of an osprey, Stockton's mascot, the mural is one of several projects Stockton's 50th Anniversary Committee arranged.
“This is more than just a retrospective of the past,” said Kesselman. “It is a dynamic installation, a storytelling device that will inform and entertain.”
It has transformed a blank, white wall in Stockton's grand hall corridors into a 30-by-16-foot exhibit of school history.
Stockton Special Collections librarian Heather Perez, who co-chaired the project with history professor Michelle McDonald and Director of Creative Services Ed Wuillermin, said the idea for the photo mural came from students.
Kesselman, a Stockton alumnus himself, said the mural is a way for students and visitors to see how the campus transformed from a small school in the woods to a multi-campus institution.
By crane, workers on Monday and Tuesday etched the mural's layers onto the wall, which can be found by heading toward the cafeteria. After each layer was placed, the osprey was engraved as the final piece.
A time-lapse video and a series of submitted stories the committee edited are available on the university's website, spokesperson Diane D'Amico said.
Jessica Chamberlin, a Stockton grad student who said she's been working on the committee for five years, said everyone easily agreed that the large-scale mural was the best way to illustrate the school's history.
Stockton University will receive $500,000 from the federal budget to support coastal resilie…
Chamberlain also said the committee felt placing the mural near portraits of the school's presidents helped make what was a bland walkway into a gallery of school stories.
"Our biggest hope is that everyone in the Stockton community can feel represented," Chamberlin said, adding the project opened her eyes to working with archived material.
“Once we agreed on a mural, the next question was where it would go,” Chamberlain said. “We thought across from the presidents’ portraits in the Campus Center would be nice so they could look upon it. Plus, there was a big empty wall there.”
Chamberlain said the project has made her appreciate the importance of historic preservation.
“I hope everyone can see a representation of themselves in this mural,” she said.
A new mural in Stockton University's Campus Center collects photos from the history of the college in Galloway Township.
