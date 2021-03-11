Stockton dance students share creativity in COVID-compliant drive-in show

In 15-minute shows, the Stockton University Dance Company presented free, live and COVID-19 compliant performances Thursday in a collaborative project between associate professor of dance Rain Ross and Stockton students.
The drive-in event behind the sports center on the Galloway Township campus was developed as a way for the dancers to share with an audience their emotions and experiences during the pandemic.
The dance, titled “Together Again. Apart.” was developed through Zoom sessions with the nine participating students: Holly Halligan, Samantha Panek, Marisa Evola, Alexa Angelucci, Irenonsen Eigbe, Destiny Everett, Brooke Butler, Abigail Bell and Alexandra Ribuffo.
— Claire Lowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.