Stockton Center for Community Engagement celebrates 10th anniversary

Bryan Gonzalez-Mejia is proof that Stockton University’s Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning has had a positive impact on students since its inception 10 years ago. While attending Stockton, the 2019 graduate taught history and civics to recent immigrants in naturalization classes sponsored by the center.

“It was very rewarding to see that you made a difference in somebody’s life and you were actually part of their journey here,” said Gonzalez-Mejia, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. “You helped them improve their lives in some way, and that’s going to affect their whole lives, forever.”

The Glendora, Camden County, resident went on to use what he had learned at Stockton at law school at Rutgers-Camden, where he continued to work and support immigrants’ cases that “probably wouldn’t have happened without my experience here at the center.”

“If you really want to expose yourself to something that is a little different, you can’t quite do that in a classroom,” said Merydawilda Colón, the center’s executive director. “But if you decide that you are going to engage yourself in a community on a regular basis, you are going to work with different people you don’t know — from different ages, from different backgrounds.

“That’s what the center facilitates. We are good brokers of those relationships for Stockton students who want to grow.”

The university celebrated the center's 10th anniversary Aug. 23.