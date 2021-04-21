 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton business school forms new advisory board
0 comments

Stockton business school forms new advisory board

{{featured_button_text}}
Stockton University campus

Stockton University's Campus Center in Galloway Township

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University offers a free walking tour to families of Atlantic City.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University’s School of Business has formed a new advisory board to help provide students with advanced skills, internships and job opportunities, school officials said Wednesday.

The members of the Dean’s Executive Advisory Board represent a mix of business and industry, officials said in a news release.

“The vast experience and diverse backgrounds of these professionals made them uniquely positioned to help the Stockton School of Business achieve its goals and expand its reach,” Dean Alphonso Ogbuehi said in a statement. “We are thrilled and honored they have agreed to work with Stockton for the benefit of our students and the community.”

The board will meet quarterly to discuss academic priorities, corporate placement requirements for Stockton graduates and other factors.

Stockton alumni Henry Glickel, Class of 1985, and Roxanne Passarella, Class of 2000, will serve as board chair and vice chair, respectively.

The first meeting took place April 8.

The other members of the board are:

• Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt, president of Suasion Communications Group

• Carl H. Bagell, CPA and partner at Friedman LLP

• Kofi Conduah, president and CEO of Regal Software

• Rob Curley, president of TD Bank’s south and coastal New Jersey market

• Vincent D’Alessandro, southern region president of OceanFirst Bank

• Larry Dibor, president of Adcon Consultants

• William Hagaman, managing partner and CEO of Withum Inc.

• Gerald Hannah, founder and CEO of The Hannah Group

• Pravin Khatiwala, CEO of PND Properties

• Richard Lovering, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of AtlantiCare

• Joseph A. Maressa Jr., president and CEO of Title America

• Kyle Nolan, vice president of innovation and business improvement for South Jersey Industries

• Robert E. Salad, president of Cooper Levenson

• Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spencer Gifts

• Jason Wolf, managing principal for WCRE/CORFAC International

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
stockton_Alphonso Ogbuehi hedshot

Ogbuehi

 Provided

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bad weather delays SpaceX crew launch until Friday

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News