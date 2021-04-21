Stockton business school forms new advisory board

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University’s School of Business has formed a new advisory board to help provide students with advanced skills, internships and job opportunities, school officials said Wednesday.

The members of the Dean’s Executive Advisory Board represent a mix of business and industry, officials said in a news release.

“The vast experience and diverse backgrounds of these professionals made them uniquely positioned to help the Stockton School of Business achieve its goals and expand its reach,” Dean Alphonso Ogbuehi said in a statement. “We are thrilled and honored they have agreed to work with Stockton for the benefit of our students and the community.”

The board will meet quarterly to discuss academic priorities, corporate placement requirements for Stockton graduates and other factors.

Stockton alumni Henry Glickel, Class of 1985, and Roxanne Passarella, Class of 2000, will serve as board chair and vice chair, respectively.

The first meeting took place April 8.

The other members of the board are:

• Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt, president of Suasion Communications Group

• Carl H. Bagell, CPA and partner at Friedman LLP