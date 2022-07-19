Stockton beam signing marks another milestone in Atlantic City campus growth

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 100 Stockton, elected and local school officials celebrated a milestone Tuesday in the second phase of the university's resort campus development efforts when they signed the final beam for placement into a new residence hall.

Set to house students starting in the fall of 2023, the new six-floor, 135,000-square-foot Phase II Residence Hall, which has not yet been formally named, is across the street from O'Donnell Park at Atlantic and South Providence avenues in the University District, and will have 416 beds in apartment-style rooms, a lounge, meeting room, on-site laundry and access to the existing parking garage at Stockton's Atlantic City campus.

Many attending had some role in the project and took time to sign the last steel beam that will be placed into the building. That included Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the Atlantic City Development Corp., who also received an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree. The degree was in recognition of Hanson's leadership of ACDEVCO, which has led development of the Gateway Project, including Stockton's Atlantic City campus, which opened in 2018.

"I am deeply proud of the work that ACDEVCO has already accomplished to create opportunities for transformative real estate investment in one of New Jersey's most important cities," said Hanson, who is also the founder and chairman of The Hampshire Companies, a national, privately held real estate firm and real estate investment fund management company with billions in property holdings. "I would like to thank Stockton University for this recognition, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them and our partners to execute our vision for Atlantic City."

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman opened the ceremony and read a congratulatory letter from Gov. Phil Murphy, who also congratulated Hanson for his more than 60 years of work in real estate.

Kesselman said the $69.3 million expansion demonstrates the university’s commitment to being an anchor institution for the city's future and its dedication to attracting a diverse and educated workforce.

"As Stockton increasingly becomes the number one choice for students from around the state and beyond, Phase II is critical to meeting this demand for a high-quality, student-first education," Kesselman said.

Other speakers included ACDEVCO President Christopher Paladino, who also congratulated Hanson for his work.

"Not only is it a milestone, but it's the first topping off (and) honorary degree ceremony in U.S. history," Paladino said jokingly. He thanked Hanson for deciding to create ACDEVCO to invest in the city and change the temperature in the Chelsea neighborhood instead of playing tennis or golfing after much success with his organization.

The new residence hall, which occupies the site of the old Eldredge Building, is part of a four-phase project the college started in 2018 as part of a plan to establish a University District spanning from Chelsea Heights to the Boardwalk. Stockton's 65,000-square-foot, six-story, academic and administrative John F. Scarpa building and a 533-bed residence building on Ventnor Avenue were part of Phase I of the project.

Phase III of the project has no specific start date but will entail a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail complex spanning 300,000 to 500,000 square feet, while Phase IV will be the construction of a 60,000-square-foot Atlantic City Coastal Resiliency Center.