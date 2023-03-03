GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Joseph Bertolino on Friday officially continued his family's heritage at Stockton University by becoming the incoming president of the school.

Bertolino was named the sixth president of Stockton by the school's Board of Trustees on Friday. He will take over for current President Harvey Kesselman, who will step down June 30.

After the board's unanimous vote, Bertolino, the current president of Southern Connecticut State University, spoke for about 20 minutes before Kesselman joined him to figuratively pass the baton to roaring applause.

Bertolino said he envisioned Stockton as both an institution and asset to New Jersey, building upon its drive to remain a higher education stronghold while growing its footprint in the community.

He said he sees Stockton overcoming challenges that can hinder higher education institutions across the U.S. All the while, Stockton, under Bertolino, would continue to grow as a driving force in South Jersey's economy.

"I make this commitment to the Osprey community," Bertolino told 50 to 100 people at the Campus Center. "I promise you that you can continue to count on Stockton."

Bertolino, originally from Glendora, Camden County, comes to Stockton after his late mother, Eileen, graduated from there in 1977.

“Being here now to serve her alma mater as its president is both meaningful and an act of love," Bertolino said.

Stockton's presidency will be Bertolino's third, having been with Southern Connecticut since 2016 and, before that, Lydon State College in Vermont. He was also vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Queens College/City University of New York, and dean for community development at Barnard College in New York.

Bertolino will be paid $375,000 a year, school officials said.

The Board of Trustees began its nationwide search for a president in August 2022, after Kesselman announced he would retire as Stockton’s president at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

During his tenure as president, which began in 2015, Kesselman oversaw the university’s return to Atlantic City, helping open the school's $220 million campus there. The project was lauded as a “game changer” for both the city and the school, aiding the resort's efforts to diversify its economy.

Kesselman wasn't a part of the group who searched for his successor, but the people who were made an excellent choice, he said.

"He's (Bertolino) a seasoned president with a great track record," Kesselman said. "He has many of the values that Stockton has. Nothing would make me happier than if he keeps moving Stockton higher and higher and higher, and I have every confidence that he will."

Before his appointment in December 2015, Kesselman served as acting president after President Herman J. Saatkamp Jr. went on medical leave and later resigned amid a flawed deal to purchase the former Showboat casino and open a campus in Atlantic City. The plan fell apart over legal complications restricting the Showboat’s development.

Despite his retirement, Kesselman will remain part of the Stockton family as president emeritus and a tenured professor.

Other finalists for the position were Frank D. Sánchez, former president of Rhode Island College, and Laurence B. Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. All three candidates participated in faculty, student and public forums as part of the interview process.

Jovin Fernandez, the inaugural director of Stockton's new Multicultural Center, said she sat in on Bertolino's interview and was impressed by the top three candidates.

"Each of them demonstrated, in different ways, that they would be committed to furthering and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts," Fernandez said.

She said she was most intrigued by Bertolino's stance on social justice issues, which, as the person who runs the Multicultural Center, was important to her, she said.

Stockton received more than 80 applications for the president's position, from which it chose 12 semifinalists.

Bertolino, Sanchez and Alexander, the final three, were brought in for in-person interviews in late January and early February.

The process included public forums with faculty, staff, students, alumni and members of the community, who were permitted to ask questions of each candidate.

Input from the Stockton community was also sought before Bertolino won the bid, Trustee Ray Ciccone said.