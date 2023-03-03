GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Board of Trustees named Joe Bertolino as the school's sixth president on Friday.

Bertolino is currently the president of Southern Connecticut State University

Other finalist for the position included included Frank D. Sánchez, former president of Rhode Island College and Laurence B. Alexander, chancellor of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

All three candidates participated in faculty, student and public forums as part of the interview process.

WittKieffer served as the search firm during the process. The company is a national top-ten executive search firm, specifically designed for the nonprofit sector and predominantly within higher education, health care, academic medicine, life sciences and other not-for-profit industries, according to the school’s website.

The university’s Board of Trustees began a national search for a new president in August 2022 following Harvey Kesselman’s announcement he would retire as Stockton’s president at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

During his tenure as president, which began in 2015, Kesselman oversaw the university’s return to Atlantic City. In 2018, the school’s $220 million Atlantic City campus opened to students. The project was hailed as a “game changer” for the city and school as the resort tried to diversify its economy.

Prior to his appointment in December 2015, Kesselman served as acting president after President Herman J. Saatkamp Jr. went on medical leave and later resigned amid a flawed deal to purchase the former Showboat casino and open a campus in Atlantic City. The plan imploded over legal complications restricting the Showboat’s development.

Despite his retirement, Kesselman will remain part of the Stockton family as president emeritus and tenured professor after the new president is selected.