Stockton announces tuition assistance mirroring state free community college program
Stockton announces tuition assistance mirroring state free community college program

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students whose family gross income is $65,000 or less can now attend Stockton University tuition-free.

Stockton University announced Friday it was beginning a new program for fall 2021 dubbed the "Stockton Promise Grant" that will guarantee 100% of the cost of tuition and fees for eligible first-year and transfer students.

"It's pretty clear that there's a strong movement to ensure that the neediest students are afforded the opportunity to attend institutions of higher education tuition- and fee-free," said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman. "We're deciding to be right ahead of that trend. We're excited."

Mirroring the state's Community College Opportunity Grant, Stockton's grant program will cover the balance of the cost of tuition and fees after all federal, state and other institutional grants are applied for all first-year undergraduate and transfer students who enroll as full-time students who meet the income limit. Students living on campus would still be responsible for room and board.

The grants are renewable for up to four years and students interested in the program must complete the FAFSA federal financial aid application or the New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application. All eligible applicants will automatically be placed in the program.

Kesselman said he expects to help about 600 students in the coming year through the grant. The funding is a reallocation of a portion of the $17 million the college normally spends on institutional scholarships.

"Over the last couple of years, we've been adjusting the manner in which we distribute our scholarship and institutional funds," Kesselman said, moving to more need-based aid for students.

The university will continue to provide merit scholarships and other financial aid to all qualified students, he said.

Kessleman said that introducing the Stockton Promise grant this year was especially important as the region and the state are still reeling from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of the most significant employers and largest employers had to shut down and lots of people have been pushed beyond their financial means, and we want to help those folks," he said. 

More information can be found at stockton.edu/admissions or by attending a Virtual Open House March 22-26.

