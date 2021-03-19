Stockton announces tuition assistance mirroring state free community college program

Stockton University hosting eight socially-distanced 2020 outdoor Commencement ceremonies.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students whose family gross income is $65,000 or less can now attend Stockton University tuition-free.

Stockton University announced Friday it was beginning a new program for fall 2021 dubbed the "Stockton Promise Grant" that will guarantee 100% of the cost of tuition and fees for eligible first-year and transfer students.

"It's pretty clear that there's a strong movement to ensure that the neediest students are afforded the opportunity to attend institutions of higher education tuition- and fee-free," said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman. "We're deciding to be right ahead of that trend. We're excited."

Mirroring the state's Community College Opportunity Grant, Stockton's grant program will cover the balance of the cost of tuition and fees after all federal, state and other institutional grants are applied for all first-year undergraduate and transfer students who enroll as full-time students who meet the income limit. Students living on campus would still be responsible for room and board.

The grants are renewable for up to four years and students interested in the program must complete the FAFSA federal financial aid application or the New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application. All eligible applicants will automatically be placed in the program.