Stockton announces plans to celebrate 50th anniversary

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is planning special exhibits and events, including a virtual Ta-Nehisi Coates guest lecture, throughout the upcoming school year to celebrate the college’s 50th year of educating in South Jersey, officials announced at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
“This is historic, and it’s pretty exciting,” said President Harvey Kesselman, adding it was particularly meaningful for him as a member of the inaugural class at Stockton.
Stockton State College opened for classes to a group of 1,000 students in September 1971 at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City while construction was being completed on the Galloway Township campus.
The college has grown tenfold since then, serving nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and more than 60,000 alumni.
A 50th anniversary website, stockton.edu/50, has been set up for alumni and students to reminisce and learn more about Stockton’s history.
Five and a half years ago, Harvey Kesselman was ready to say goodbye to the university where…
“As an alumnus myself, I have watched Stockton grow and am excited about its future,” said Board of Trustees President Raymond Ciccone, who graduated in 1979. “I invite students, faculty, staff, alumni and our community supporters, who have played such an important role in Stockton’s success of its first 50 years, to join us in this celebration.”
Board hears plans to reinvent business school
In addition to the 50th anniversary announcement, the Board of Trustees received a report Wednesday from the Stockton University Presidential Task Force on Reinventing the School of Business chaired by Ciccone and and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle McDonald.
The report recommended partnerships with the Joint Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, an expanded mentorship program, which will begin with South Jersey Industries in the fall, and involving more alumni in the school.
Other plans call for a lecture series, and separating the current bachelor’s degree in business studies into six specific degrees in accounting, business studies, business analytics, finance, management and marketing.
A new executive masters of business administration is also recommended along with a new master’s degree in hospitality, tourism and event management studies. A 4+1 program will allow students to get their bachelor and master’s degrees in five years.
Certificate programs, including hospitality digital marketing, are being developed in partnership with the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism and the Office of Continuing Studies.
Facilities improvements, tuition and fee increases approved
The Board of Trustees also approved the capital budget and a $263.4 million operating budget for 2021-22. Planned facility improvements, for a total of $10.5 million, include a new Multicultural Center in Galloway and upgrades to the Performing Arts Center.
Among the 27 capital projects are additional parking, walkway and sidewalk expansion, athletic field replacements and improvements and upgrades and replacement of flooring and furniture in housing.
Board members also approved a resolution increasing tuition and fees 2% for 2021-22. In-state full-time undergraduate students will pay $7,307 per semester for up to 20 credits, a $143 increase.
GALLERY: Take a look at Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
his_Stockton archive photo-PAC0020727259
his_Stockton archive photo-PAC0020727253
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
seaview
stockton buys seaview
stockton buys seaview
kesselman
kesselman
Stockton Seaview
Stockton cuts ribbon on new campus quad
New Stockton Gateway Project update
Stockton University's new portion of its Manahawkin campus
New Stockton Gateway Project update
Stockton cuts ribbon on new campus quad
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.