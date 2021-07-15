 Skip to main content
Stockton announces plans to celebrate 50th anniversary
Stockton announces plans to celebrate 50th anniversary

Stockton University through the years

Stockton State College opened at the Mayflower Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk before the Galloway Township campus was built. 

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is planning special exhibits and events, including a virtual Ta-Nehisi Coates guest lecture, throughout the upcoming school year to celebrate the college’s 50th year of educating in South Jersey, officials announced at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

“This is historic, and it’s pretty exciting,” said President Harvey Kesselman, adding it was particularly meaningful for him as a member of the inaugural class at Stockton.

Stockton State College opened for classes to a group of 1,000 students in September 1971 at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City while construction was being completed on the Galloway Township campus.

The college has grown tenfold since then, serving nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and more than 60,000 alumni.

A 50th anniversary website, stockton.edu/50, has been set up for alumni and students to reminisce and learn more about Stockton’s history.

“As an alumnus myself, I have watched Stockton grow and am excited about its future,” said Board of Trustees President Raymond Ciccone, who graduated in 1979. “I invite students, faculty, staff, alumni and our community supporters, who have played such an important role in Stockton’s success of its first 50 years, to join us in this celebration.”

Board hears plans to reinvent business school

In addition to the 50th anniversary announcement, the Board of Trustees received a report Wednesday from the Stockton University Presidential Task Force on Reinventing the School of Business chaired by Ciccone and and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle McDonald.

The report recommended partnerships with the Joint Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, an expanded mentorship program, which will begin with South Jersey Industries in the fall, and involving more alumni in the school.

Other plans call for a lecture series, and separating the current bachelor’s degree in business studies into six specific degrees in accounting, business studies, business analytics, finance, management and marketing.

A new executive masters of business administration is also recommended along with a new master’s degree in hospitality, tourism and event management studies. A 4+1 program will allow students to get their bachelor and master’s degrees in five years.

Certificate programs, including hospitality digital marketing, are being developed in partnership with the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism and the Office of Continuing Studies.

Facilities improvements, tuition and fee increases approved

The Board of Trustees also approved the capital budget and a $263.4 million operating budget for 2021-22. Planned facility improvements, for a total of $10.5 million, include a new Multicultural Center in Galloway and upgrades to the Performing Arts Center.

Among the 27 capital projects are additional parking, walkway and sidewalk expansion, athletic field replacements and improvements and upgrades and replacement of flooring and furniture in housing.

Board members also approved a resolution increasing tuition and fees 2% for 2021-22. In-state full-time undergraduate students will pay $7,307 per semester for up to 20 credits, a $143 increase.

With Harris and Hannah-Jones, Howard University is on a roll

Coates

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

