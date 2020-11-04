Stockton announces panel to expand business school presence in Atlantic City

Stockton University officials on Wednesday announced a task force to expand its business school in Atlantic City and provide more internship and employment opportunities for students.
The panel established by university President Harvey Kesselman will be chaired by Stockton’s Board of Trustees Chair Raymond Ciccone, a 1979 graduate of Stockton’s business program, according to a news release from the university. Officials said Ciccone, a partner in Ciccone, Kosef & Company in Ocean County, is an expert in the field of accounting for the hospitality industry.
“Stockton gave me the skills I needed to succeed,” Ciccone said. “The task force will create new opportunities for students entering the workforce today and help us prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Public members of the 20-person task force include Lori Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and a Stockton alumna; Elizabeth Terenik Sr., project manager for AC Devco; Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber; former Atlantic County Freeholder Frank Formica; and attorney Michael L. Salad of the Cooper Levenson law firm, according to the release. Stockton trustee Andy Dolce and faculty and staff from Stockton’s School of Business, Development and Alumni Relations also are involved.
Another goal is to raise the profile of the School of Business through its hospitality, tourism and event management studies undergraduate programs, masters in business administration program and the work of affiliated centers such as the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, and the Small Business Development Center, said Alphonso Ogbuehi, dean of the School of Business.
“Through partnerships with groups like the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, we hope to expose our students to the many different opportunities available to them and provide mentorships and internships in the community,” Ogbuehi said. “We also want the public to be more aware of the services we offer through LIGHT and the Small Business Development Center.”
