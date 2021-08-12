Stockton announces mask mandate for start of fall 2021 semester

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stockton University says employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will require its employees to be vaccinated against …

"Students may only opt out of getting vaccinated for personal reasons while the vaccines are under emergency use authorization," Rowan's rules state. "Once the FDA gives its full approval for use, students must either vaccinate or submit a declination form claiming medical or religious exemption."

Rutgers University is also requiring students to be vaccinated and will require the use of masks indoors, according to guidance issued Wednesday.

In May, Stockton said it would require all residential and commuter students be vaccinated for the fall term, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

According to Stockton's latest letter, effective Sept. 1, "when on campus, unvaccinated students and employees (including those with medical and religious exemptions), will be required to complete ongoing temperature and symptom checks at a location to be determined, and will be subject to routine COVID-19 testing and other mitigating interventions. Additional details will be forthcoming."