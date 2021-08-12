 Skip to main content
Stockton announces mask mandate for start of fall 2021 semester
Stockton announces mask mandate for start of fall 2021 semester

Stockton Movein

Freshmen students moving into Stockton University Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, the first of three days of move-in for the first-year students. Total about 2,300 moving in, about a third less than usual because of COVID state regulations and students opting to stay home. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The quickly approaching fall semester has America's colleges under pressure to decide how far they should go to guard their campuses against the coronavirus.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University on Thursday announced that beginning Monday, all students, employees and visitors to the college's campuses will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

"Effective Aug. 16, Stockton will reinstate mask requirements for everyone," reads a letter from Stockton President Harvey Kesselman posted on the district website.

Stockton's mask mandate follows an announcement last month from the college requiring vaccines for faculty, managers and temporary employees amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country due to the more contagious delta variant.

Earlier this month, following similar guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Phil Murphy issued a mandate that all K-12 schools require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Rowan University on Tuesday also issued a notice to its students who are unvaccinated that they must wear masks indoors and submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The college said 65.5% of its students taking in-person classes have submitted proof of vaccination, 12% have submitted a declination form and 22.5% have not submitted either.

"Students may only opt out of getting vaccinated for personal reasons while the vaccines are under emergency use authorization," Rowan's rules state. "Once the FDA gives its full approval for use, students must either vaccinate or submit a declination form claiming medical or religious exemption."

Rutgers University is also requiring students to be vaccinated and will require the use of masks indoors, according to guidance issued Wednesday.

In May, Stockton said it would require all residential and commuter students be vaccinated for the fall term, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

According to Stockton's latest letter, effective Sept. 1, "when on campus, unvaccinated students and employees (including those with medical and religious exemptions), will be required to complete ongoing temperature and symptom checks at a location to be determined, and will be subject to routine COVID-19 testing and other mitigating interventions. Additional details will be forthcoming."

"The COVID-19 pandemic remains a fluid situation, and Stockton will continue to modify its health and safety protocols to adapt to changes, as necessary," Kesselman wrote. "We must continue working together to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our Stockton community safe during these unprecedented times. I remain incredibly proud of our collective strength and resilience, and I look forward to our continued perseverance in these challenging times."

Colleges across the United States are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get COVID-19 vaccines and whether it should be a requirement for next fall.

