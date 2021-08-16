Stockton announces 2021 Hughes Center Honors recipients

GALLOWAY — The William J. Hughes Center at Stockton University will honor several long-serving local officials as well as four South Jersey hospitals in November during its biannual Hughes Center Honors.
Former state Senator, N.J. Casino Control Commission Chair and retired Superior Court Judge Steven P. Perskie will receive the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Steve Perskie’s many contributions have helped shape the history of Atlantic City, the casino industry and all of New Jersey,” said Edward H. Salmon, chairman of the Hughes Center Steering Committee. “His commitment to public service represents the civic values that guide the work of the Hughes Center and Stockton University.”
Also this year, the Hughes Center will present the first Excellence in Community Leadership Award to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Shore Medical Center, Cape Regional Health System, and Inspira Health for their efforts on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Richard S. Dovey, president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, will receive the Distinctive Alumni Leadership Award. And 2021 Stockton graduate Danielle Combs will receive the Distinctive Student Leadership Award.
The Hughes Center Honors are awarded for professional excellence and a commitment to public service, civility and bipartisanship, which reflect the life and career of former Congressman and Ambassador William J. Hughes, who was also a past Lifetime Achievement award recipient. Other previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include former New Jersey Govs. Brendan Byrne, Thomas Kean, Jim Florio and Christine Todd Whitman.
“We are truly honored to recognize these leaders who have had a profound positive impact on Stockton and who have improved the lives of members of their communities,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said.
Perskie was elected to the New Jersey State Assembly in 1971 at age 26, and in 1978 he moved up to the State Senate. He was the author and principal sponsor of the New Jersey Casino Control Act (1977), which brought casino gaming to Atlantic City. Florio appointed him as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, a position he held until 1994.
Perskie served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1982 to 1989. He returned to Superior Court from 2002-2010 and served in the Civil Division and as Presiding Judge of the Family and Criminal Divisions.
Dovey, a member of Stockton's class of 1975, has been president of the ACUA for more than 27 years. Under his leadership, the ACUA has been nationally recognized for excellence in innovation, efficiency and environmental stewardship. Dovey has also served on numerous industry councils and civic or charity boards, and formerly chaired of the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors.
Combs is an activist for social justice who helped revitalize the university’s NAACP chapter and served as its president. She organized a Juneteenth March for Justice on the Galloway campus in the spring. Combs wants to go into law to protect vulnerable and underserved members of society.
The ticketed event, which is open to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Campus Center on Stockton’s Galloway campus.
Sponsorships are available and proceeds will benefit the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy Endowed Fund.
For information, call Hughes Center Executive Director John Froonjian at 609 626-3626.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.