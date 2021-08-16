Stockton announces 2021 Hughes Center Honors recipients

“We are truly honored to recognize these leaders who have had a profound positive impact on Stockton and who have improved the lives of members of their communities,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said.

Perskie was elected to the New Jersey State Assembly in 1971 at age 26, and in 1978 he moved up to the State Senate. He was the author and principal sponsor of the New Jersey Casino Control Act (1977), which brought casino gaming to Atlantic City. Florio appointed him as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, a position he held until 1994.

Perskie served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1982 to 1989. He returned to Superior Court from 2002-2010 and served in the Civil Division and as Presiding Judge of the Family and Criminal Divisions.

Dovey, a member of Stockton's class of 1975, has been president of the ACUA for more than 27 years. Under his leadership, the ACUA has been nationally recognized for excellence in innovation, efficiency and environmental stewardship. Dovey has also served on numerous industry councils and civic or charity boards, and formerly chaired of the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors.