Stockton alum to present award-winning research on race at national event

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University graduate Alyssa Erin De Guzman will present her award-winning research on undergraduate speech-language pathology students and their experiences with race and ethnicity to a national audience Friday.

De Guzman’s research project, “Experiences of Racially/Ethnically Diverse Undergraduate Students Pursuing Speech-Language Pathology,” focused on the relationship between race, ethnicity and undergraduate success in the speech pathology field, made her the second Stockton student to win an award from the national honor society for health professionals, the Alpha Eta Society.

De Guzman, who graduated this year with a masters in communication disorders, will present her research in person at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Convention in New Orleans to about 15,000 attendees. She presented her research at Stockton’s graduate student symposium in the spring, and to the New Jersey Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

“Students enter our program with the goal of becoming clinicians. Research is not a primary reason why they are here,” said Monika Pawlowska, the professor of communications disorders who taught De Guzman’s graduate research class at Stockton. “But I tell them, ‘Here’s an opportunity for you to give it a try and see for yourself. Maybe when you go through the experience you will discover that this is something you enjoy doing.’”

De Guzman, an Asian American from Bergenfield, Bergen County, who “hated research” as an undergrad, said her research idea stemmed from getting glared at while pursuing her bachelor’s degree at another university.

“I would go to my classes in my major and I would see a lot of white girls,” said De Guzman. “I realized there’s a lack of diversity in the speech pathology field.”

Fewer than 10% of speech-language pathologists are Black, Indigenous or a person of color, according to 2020 data by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

De Guzman talked to other minority students in the speech-language pathology major and realized they had similar experiences with academic struggles, lack of belonging and opportunity compared to white peers.

“When I spoke about these issues, I felt very heard. (The faculty) also acknowledged that there’s a lack of diversity in the speech pathology field,” said De Guzman, who said once she was in the masters program at Stockton, she felt valued, supported and no different than other students.

De Guzman was encouraged by Pawlowska to begin the research as an elective. Pawlowska worked with De Guzman to develop a 32-question survey that went to 92 graduate speech-language pathology programs and eight multicultural SLP organizations across the country. Over a two-month period, 185 graduate speech-language pathology students responded from 43 states.

The study confirmed De Guzman’s hypothesis that students of color expressed a greater need for assistance with study skills, had less access to financial assistance information and a lower sense of belonging, as well as connection with other students, in their speech-language pathology classes. Students also saw faculty and students as less diverse, both ethnically and racially, than the staff in those classes.

“What this award means to Stockton is that we are producing excellent clinician researchers who will take the learning of research into their best clinical practice and perhaps return to offer their clinical expertise to students at Stockton and impact our society at large,” said Mary Lou Galantino, distinguished professor of physical therapy and president of Stockton’s Alpha Eta chapter.

Currently, De Guzman is doing a clinical fellowship at the South Bergen Jointure Commission, a special education school district in Bergen County. De Guzman wants to work with Pawlowska to write a research paper, get it published in a journal and go back to school to get her Ph.D., so she can become a professor.

“I really admire how professors can really impact their students,” said De Guzman. “I feel like that’s something that I want to do in the future. I want to work with students and be part of that community again.”