Stockton 7th in U.S. for Hispanic and minority student graduation rates

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University ranks seventh for public universities and colleges across the country in graduation rates for Hispanic and minority students, the school said Tuesday.

The "Recruiting and Retaining Students in a Challenging Market" report by the Chronicle of Higher Education used federal graduation and retention rates based on students who entered college or university in the fall of 2013 and graduated by 2019.

The report found that Stockton's Hispanic student graduation rate was 71.5%, higher than the national completion rate for Hispanic students of 59%.

The report also found that the graduation rate for all minority students at Stockton was 73.4%, making the graduation rate for all Hispanic and minority students at the university 77%.

This is higher than the 63% national graduation rate for all full-time students who entered college or university in 2013, according to a Stockton news release.

“It’s not enough to just enroll students,” said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman. “Our goal is always to provide the support and services they need to be successful and graduate. The data show our programs are working.”

According to Stockton, almost half of all students enrolled at the university are the first in their families to attend college.

A third of those students identify as Hispanic/Latino, Black or Asian, Stockton said.

Stockton offers all students the opportunity to be a part of a Student Transition Program that helps students to graduation with a four-year plan; the T.A.L.O.N.S. program, which gives students peer mentors; and the Stockton Promise, which works with new state grants to cover the full cost of tuition and fees for students with annual family incomes less than $65,000.

“We recognize the effort and sacrifices our students make to achieve a college degree, and we want them to know we are there to help them every step of the way,” Kesselman said.

