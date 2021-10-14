State Sen. Sarlo visits Stockton's 2 campuses

State Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, Passaic, toured Stockton University's Atlantic City and Galloway Township campuses Wednesday, the school said.

Sarlo, the chairman of the New Jersey Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, was there to see the progress of the city campus and the surrounding University District, as well as the growth of the main campus in Galloway, the college said in a news release.

“Sen. Sarlo has been a great supporter of Stockton and a champion for higher education in New Jersey,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said Thursday. “We are thrilled to show him how the state’s investment in Stockton is benefiting not just our students, but the city of Atlantic City and the region.”

Sarlo's tour included the John F. Scarpa Academic Center and the residential complex on the Boardwalk, which opened in fall 2018. A second residential complex is under construction and planned to open in 2023.

“This has been a multiplier investment of taxpayer dollars that is benefiting New Jersey students, preparing our future workforce and helping to diversify the economy of Atlantic City and the region,” Sarlo said.