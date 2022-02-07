State school mask mandate ending March 7

TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers.

The requirement goes into effect March 7 and comes as New Jersey's caseload drops after an spike around the holidays fueled by the omicron variant.

New Jersey was one of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy.

The mandate has been in place since school resumed in person in September 2020, with Murphy renewing it before the start of the current school year and as recently as January. At the time, he didn't specify how much longer the requirement could be in place.

He faced pressure from Republicans and some parents who have held rallies at the statehouse in support of rescinding the requirement. But the governor has had support from the influential New Jersey Education Association, the state's biggest teachers union. A message seeking comment was left with the union.

This is a developing story check back for updates.