State removes fiscal monitor from Pleasantville School District
State removes fiscal monitor from Pleasantville School District

Pleasantville School District file

Pleasantville High School

 Claire Lowe

Pleasantville's summer learning loss program at Leeds Avenue School.

PLEASANTVILLE — The local public school district will soon be relieved of its state-appointed fiscal monitor for the first time in more than a decade.

"The District has demonstrated and sustained sufficient fiscal stability over the past few years and remediated the circumstances warranting the initial appointment of the monitor," New Jersey Department of Education spokesperson Michael Yaple said Wednesday. "The state monitor successfully completed her contract term and the continued presence of a monitor in the district is no longer necessary."

Effective Oct. 8, the term of the district's second and final monitor, J. Michael Rush, will come to an end. Monitor Constance Bauer left at the end of June.

Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said the decision to remove state oversight has been met with mixed feelings. 

"The district still has issues to work through but made a great deal of progress throughout the years and primarily throughout the last year," Chestnut-Lee said Thursday. "We're moving in the right direction, but we do have some things to work out. And even with us not having a monitor, I'm confident in our county office of education to aid us in our transition." 

Chestnut-Lee said one of the most prevalent accomplishments the district made in the past year was getting rid of its food service deficit.

The district will celebrate the decision Thursday with food, speakers and entertainment at Pleasantville High School.

School board President Julio Sanchez shared similar feelings about the news.

"Theoretically, it's a step in the right direction, but on the other hand, there's some instability at the place right now so I'm worried about what may happen," Sanchez said Tuesday.

An example of the instability was the disagreements the district had about hiring teachers in the beginning of the school year. Sanchez said the state monitor was able to overturn the deadlocked school board and allow them to begin hiring.

"Certain things like that make me a little apprehensive," Sanchez said. "I also question the state's motive to do that at this time. For a long time we were trying to get them (the state) to get rid of them (the monitor), and then all of a sudden out of nowhere."

The district has had a school monitor since 2007, when John J. Deserable was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Jon S. Corzine and Education Commissioner Lucille Davy.

The appointment was made as part of Corzine and Davy's initiative to "hold school district officials accountable for their decisions regarding the use of public funds and to ensure that state school aid is spent efficiently and effectively."

“There are very serious weaknesses and lapses in many areas of the district’s business operations,” Davy said at the time. “For several years running, there have been significant numerous audit findings and repeat audit findings. The most recent audit indicates the board is not receiving information that would ensure the appropriate oversight of the district’s fiscal operations. For instance, the board did not receive any of the required monthly board secretary reports until the end of the 2005-06 school year.”

The state was also concerned about bank accounts and the general ledger not being properly reconciled, inadequate recordkeeping, inadequate purchasing systems that lacked controls, budget transfers that were made without proper authorization, and the treasurer and board secretary reports that were not presented to the board in a timely manner.

Rush was appointed as a second monitor in 2019 due to infighting on the school board over procedures and personalities.

 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

