State aid changes, federal funds help some school districts stave off tax increases; others not so much

As the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold across South Jersey, taxpayers in some towns may rejoice not to see any increase in their school tax bill next year thanks to more state and federal funds, while others, especially in districts that are losing state funding, may not be so lucky.

School taxes make up on average 45% of property tax bills across Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.

According to a survey of proposed school budgets in The Press coverage area comparing tax levy proposals and state aid figures, a majority of the districts that were able to keep tax levies flat for the 2021-22 school year are also set to receive an increase in state aid, as long as Gov. Phil Murphy’s FY22 spending proposal is approved by the Legislature.

Most of the districts that had to increase taxes for the 2021-22 school year are losing state aid next year as a result of school funding reform changes passed in 2018.