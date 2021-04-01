State aid changes, federal funds help some school districts stave off tax increases; others not so much

As the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold across South Jersey, taxpayers in some towns may rejoice not to see any increase in their school tax bill next year thanks to more state and federal funds, while others, especially in districts that are losing state funding, may not be so lucky.
School taxes make up on average 45% of property tax bills across Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
According to a survey of proposed school budgets in The Press coverage area comparing tax levy proposals and state aid figures, a majority of the districts that were able to keep tax levies flat for the 2021-22 school year are also set to receive an increase in state aid, as long as Gov. Phil Murphy’s FY22 spending proposal is approved by the Legislature.
Most of the districts that had to increase taxes for the 2021-22 school year are losing state aid next year as a result of school funding reform changes passed in 2018.
For the fourth year in a row, New Jersey is cutting adjustment aid to districts considered overfunded due to declining enrollments and shifting that money to underfunded districts. Nearly all of the districts in Cape May County and several in Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties will see their aid reduced. Others, like Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic City and Absecon, are seeing a windfall after years of not receiving their full amount.
For the first time in more than a decade, Egg Harbor Township, which is set to receive a nearly $10 million bump in state aid for the next school year, has proposed a flat tax levy for the 2021-22 school budget.
“We fought hard for this money over many years, and we desperately need it. We limited additional spending to essential items that are needed at this time: a computer for each student, known as 1:1 technology; additional teachers for intervention to prevent learning loss due to COVID; and capital expenditures on critical infrastructure needs including ventilation systems,” said Egg Harbor Township school board President Pete Castellano.
Absecon Superintendent Dan Dooley said that for many years, the burden of being underfunded by the state has been pushed onto the taxpayers. He said the school board and the district wanted to relieve some of that burden now that it had the funding to do so.
“We’re able to get the resources we need without raising taxes. It’s a dream scenario,” Dooley said.
Dooley said it wasn’t just the nearly $1 million state aid increase that helped his district. They also have made internal changes to save funds, like creating their own transportation department and reducing out-of-district placements, saving over $200,000.
The district’s increased federal COVID-relief funds will be used for personal protective equipment and to address learning gaps and social and emotional needs.
“For next year, we’re bringing two additional basic skills instructors, three additional classroom teachers and a behaviorist and an education technology specialist to really focus in on the learning gaps and the social, emotional and behavioral gaps,” Dooley said.
Meanwhile, the Lower Township elementary school district is set to lose nearly $1.7 million in state aid next year, resulting in a $360,177 increase in the tax levy for the 2021-22 school year.
Lower Township school Business Administrator John Hansen said the 2% tax levy increase is a direct result of that aid loss, but federal COVID-19-relief funding lessened the blow.
“These budgets have been very, very difficult, and we were fortunate this year in how we managed to come in with a balanced budget. It was a collaborative effort,” Hansen said.
Retirements that will not be filled, reduced operating expenses and classroom reorganizations were used to balance the budget first, he said.
“When we finally got to the end, we were blessed with getting some ESSR II money,” he said, referring to the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief from the federal government.
Hansen said districts like his, that are losing state aid, are being particularly careful spending the federal emergency aid so they don’t end up with an even bigger deficit the following fiscal year.
Likewise in tiny Commercial Township, which is losing $125,000 in state aid. The Cumberland County town of about 5,100 people relies heavily on state aid of about $9 million to fund its $12 million school budget.
Commercial school Business Administrator Darren Harris said the district had no choice to increase the levy by $42,666 — the allowable 2% under state rules.
“For Commercial, there was no decision to be made. The state has made the decision with the S2 legislation,” Harris said, referencing the title of the bill that created the changes to the school funding formula in 2018.
He said the K-8 district has eliminated one of its two school buildings, which saved “a substantial amount of money.”
At Mainland Regional High School, the tax levy is increasing about 1.5% as the district received a $388,000 increase in state aid. Business Administrator Kim Robinson said the increase is about on par with previous years.
“The board is always conscious about the tax increase,” Robinson said.
Additional federal COVID relief funds have gone, in part, toward HVAC projects.
“That allows us not to go out for an extra referendum and ask the taxpayers for more money, so we are taking advantage of that,” she said.
Robinson said it was a hard budget year because of the pandemic, so it’s difficult to compare this year’s budget to next year’s.
“It’s like apples to oranges, almost because you’re in a COVID world and, now, we’re hopefully budgeting for getting back to normal, which we’re all hoping for,” she said.
