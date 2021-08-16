Stafford Township Schools ask Murphy to rescind mask mandate

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — School leaders here are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to let them make the final call on whether students and staff need to wear masks to start the school year next month.
In a resolution approved by the school board 7-1 on Aug. 9, the board urged Murphy to rescind all mandatory provisions of the executive order he signed the week prior requiring masks within the district and replace them with guidance to be considered and implemented by boards of education in the state "given their knowledge and understanding of the impact of these provisions on the students and staff in their school district."
Superintendent George Chidiac did not respond to a request for comment on the resolution.
Two weeks ago, Murphy announced that due to the rising number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, he was reinstituting his mask mandate for all preschool, elementary and secondary schools in the state. In June, he had announced that masking decisions for students and staff would be a local decision.
"The Stafford Township Board of Education believes that the administration of public schools is best accomplished locally, by administrators and Board members most familiar with the strengths, weaknesses, wants and needs of the schools and the school community," Stafford Township Board of Education's resolution reads. "The Stafford Township Board of Education is in the best position to quickly implement, remove, or revise COVID-19 mitigation strategies based on facts specific to the local region and school district."
The resolution was forwarded to Sen. President Stephen Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Department of Education Acting Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan, as well as 9th Legislative District representatives and Ocean County Executive County Superintendent Charles Muller.
In May, a Stafford Township school nurse was suspended for not wearing a mask and a protest ensued outside the school board meeting with more than 100 people in attendance.
