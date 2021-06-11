St. Joseph Academy graduates first senior class in new incarnation

HAMMONTON — "Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat," valedictorian Kascianna Corona told her classmates Thursday night during the first graduation event for the reincarnated St. Joseph Academy.

Although, that almost wasn't the case.

When the Camden Diocese announced last spring that it would be permanently closing St. Joseph High School at the end of the 2020 school year, parents, students and alumni rallied to save the school. Eventually, without the support of the Diocese, St. Joe's was successful and opened as a high school academy in the fall.

Thursday's graduation was a milestone for the brand new St. Joe's, and the students recognized it.

Corona, standing on the stage at Kathedral, an event center in what used to be St. Martin's Church, said the senior class was there together Thursday because they had faith, loyalty and determination.

"Our class has overcome so many obstacles this year, just to get to where we are," she said. "As the first graduating class of St. Joseph Academy, I say that we set the bar pretty high for the next classes. Especially after all we went through to get here."

