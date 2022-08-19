 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer's awards $250,000 for Stockton scholarship, business school

Donna Buzby, left, chair of the Stockton University Foundation; Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spencer's and Spirit Halloween; Harvey Kesselman, president of Stockton; and Isaac Silvera, president and chief operating officer of Spencer's and Spirit.

 Stockton University, provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Spencer's and Spirit Halloween are helping Stockton University bolster both a scholarship fund and its business school with a $250,000 endowment.

The Egg Harbor Township-based chain of novelty gift stores and seasonal Halloween shops is giving Stockton the money as a way to give back to the university, the company said Friday in a statement.

Stockton alumni throughout the years have worked for the retailer, Spencer's said.

More than 100 Stockton graduates and current interns are working at the township offices on the Black Horse Pike, CEO Steven Silverstein said Friday.

“We are proud to support Stockton University’s School of Business through a $250,000 commitment that will support high-quality, affordable education for students in our community,” Silverstein said.

Through the gift, $200,000 will be used for an endowed scholarship for computer science and marketing students.

The remaining $50,000 will support the university's School of Business initiatives, specifically:

  • The Summer Entrepreneurship and Business Academy for area high school students
  • The Dean’s Distinguished Lecture Series
  • The Dean’s Excellence Fund
  • The Annual School of Business Awards

“This is a financial win for students who need the extra help funding their education, and they provide so many employment opportunities for students and graduates,” Stockton MBA student Michael Cogossi, of Atlantic City, said of Spencer's.

Rifat Mahmud, of Bellmawr, Camden County, knows firsthand how a scholarship can change lives.

“Stockton University Foundation scholarships allowed me to continue my education in the Master of Business Administration program after earning a bachelor’s in Business Studies in May,” Mahmud said.

Stockton said the donation is an example of its working relationship with Spencer's as a conduit for career opportunities for future students.

“When our students get the opportunity to intern and get jobs at a company like Spencer’s or Spirit Halloween, you have changed their lives, their families’ lives and their futures,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

