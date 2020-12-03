Special PPE for instruments keeps Barnegat bands playing

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Masks are not just effective for preventing COVID-19 spread among people, they have also been found to be effective in mitigating the spread of aerosols when playing musical instruments.
To that end, the band and music programs at Barnegat Township school district recently began using specially designed PPE for members and their brass and woodwind instruments. Since the beginning of the school year, the district received 520 bell covers and MERV 13 filters, as well as special masks with flaps to allow the students to use the instrument mouthpiece.
“From the beginning of COVID, we started reading about groups who were concerned that music programs would go away all together due to safety concerns,” said Anthony Orecchio, Barnegat High School band director. “A consortium was formed and aerosol studies were performed to determine the safety risks of playing and how to best manage them.”
Bob Morrison, director of the statewide arts advocacy organization Arts Ed NJ, which recommended the personal protective equipment to schools in a report earlier this year, said that the PPE was developed in response to scientific research related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arts Ed NJ is part of the aforementioned consortium that funded the aerosol study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Maryland.
“The whole idea is what do you do to reduce the risk. And it’s the same thing with how we get our students back into schools,” Morrison said.
The covers are only needed for instruments that have a vibrating surface like the trumpet, clarinet or saxophone. In addition, the district cleaned and sterilized all of its musical equipment. The cleaning and equipment, which cost about $20,000, was funded through the CARES Act.
School officials said that thanks to the purchase, band members have been able to practice and play together.
“Personally, one of the best parts about music is being able to share it with others. There is no comparable feeling to playing in an ensemble with other musicians,” said Deegan Melchiondo, a BHS senior who plays saxophone. “I missed it terribly. Being back at school and playing with my classmates has been great!”
Morrison said that in addition to being a required component of school curriculum, arts education provides social and emotional benefits.
“These are the very things that bring our students to schools. These are things that engage them,” he said. “They’re even more important because of the pandemic.”
Barnegat Superintendent Brian Latwis agreed.
“Co-curricular activities like art, physical education, and music are vital for the social and emotional well-being of our students. To be able to restore a little part of normalcy for them by purchasing this special PPE was something we knew we had to make happen, and I’m so glad we did,” Latwis said.
