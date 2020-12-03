Special PPE for instruments keeps Barnegat bands playing

“The whole idea is what do you do to reduce the risk. And it’s the same thing with how we get our students back into schools,” Morrison said.

The covers are only needed for instruments that have a vibrating surface like the trumpet, clarinet or saxophone. In addition, the district cleaned and sterilized all of its musical equipment. The cleaning and equipment, which cost about $20,000, was funded through the CARES Act.

School officials said that thanks to the purchase, band members have been able to practice and play together.

“Personally, one of the best parts about music is being able to share it with others. There is no comparable feeling to playing in an ensemble with other musicians,” said Deegan Melchiondo, a BHS senior who plays saxophone. “I missed it terribly. Being back at school and playing with my classmates has been great!”

Morrison said that in addition to being a required component of school curriculum, arts education provides social and emotional benefits.

“These are the very things that bring our students to schools. These are things that engage them,” he said. “They’re even more important because of the pandemic.”

Barnegat Superintendent Brian Latwis agreed.

“Co-curricular activities like art, physical education, and music are vital for the social and emotional well-being of our students. To be able to restore a little part of normalcy for them by purchasing this special PPE was something we knew we had to make happen, and I’m so glad we did,” Latwis said.

