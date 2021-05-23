From physical disabilities to financial hurdles, the post-secondary graduating class of 2021 has endured a lot of challenges, and not just over the last year as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This spring, as colleges around the nation are sending students off into the workforce or onto post-graduate degree programs, members of the graduating class reflect on their time in college and look to the future, even when the plans are still unknown.

For some, they have been overcoming obstacles and beating the odds since they were young. For others, leaning on family, friends and faith helped them achieve their goals.

Shay-Lon Edwards

Shay-Lon Edwards weighed 1 pound when her mom, Cheri Spragan, gave birth to her 26 years ago. From the hospital and throughout her education at Pleasantville and Hammonton school districts, Edwards, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, repeatedly beat the odds.

On May 15, she defied one more preconception: that she wouldn’t graduate college.

Edwards received her bachelor’s degree in hospitality from Cheyney University, with honors.

“People thought I wasn’t college material,” she said. “I’m in advanced classes now. I made the dean’s list, too.”

To add to her already challenging situation, Edwards did it raising her 1-year-old daughter, Shayla.

“I don’t think nothing of it. I’m actually proud of myself that I came a long way and I got into college and all of the things,” Edwards said, crediting her mom, who she said helped her tremendously throughout her life.

Edwards graduated in 2013 from Hammonton High School and attended Atlantic Cape Community College before transferring to Cheyney in 2018.

Edwards, who wants to own her own restaurant that caters to people with disabilities, said she hopes others learn from her to never give up on their dreams.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. Always put your mind to whatever you set your mind to be. Never use the word can’t,” she said. “That’s how I was raised.”

Tracey and Leah Nagle

For Tracey Nagle of Dennis Township, going to college isn’t just a "next step" for her children after receiving their high school diplomas; it’s a family affair.

On May 13, Tracey and her daughter, Leah, graduated together from Rutgers University-Camden with degrees in nursing. Tracey, 49, is receiving her doctor of nursing practice and Leah, 22, a bachelor’s in nursing.

“I had always wanted to go back to school, but I had six kids in the interim. It was always my plan, just took me a little longer to complete the plan,” said Tracey, who currently works as a school nurse in Middle Township and in the neonatal intensive care unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Leah said it was her mom who inspired her to go into nursing.

“In many ways, she was a support person for many people,” Leah said.

Tracey said that makes her very proud. She hopes that with her new degree she can continue to help people and make change in the state’s health system.

“I’d love to see federally qualified health centers in high schools or health systems. I’d also like to see adverse childhood experiences be interwoven into primary care for screenings,” Tracey said.

Meanwhile, Leah is interviewing at a local hospital for a position in the emergency department. She said she wants to get some experience and then continue her education, eventually getting her doctorate like Mom.

Leah isn’t the only one of Tracey’s children to go into nursing. Devon Nagle, 23, graduated last year from Rutgers-Camden and is now a nuero nurse in the orthopedic unit at Cooper Medical Center in Camden.

“I think for me personally having both my mom and my sister in school with me was an immense help, they were such a big support for me,” Leah said. “We also commuted to school together, so that was amazing. Watching my mom go through the next level of what potentially I’ll go through was inspiring.”

“I was so proud to have them there, I told everybody in the program,” Tracey said. “You can’t replace that kind of bonding. I do think that I would never have been able to be as successful without having them behind me. They were struggling with their own struggles, but they were constantly like, ‘You can do this. Keep going.’”

Arielle Gedeon

Arielle Gedeon has made her mark at Rowan University. But if you ask her, she’d say she probably should have never been there in the first place. It is her faith that she says propelled her.

“I really give all the glory to God. There was no way I could have done this on my own,” the 21-year-old Galloway Township native said. “I learned to be rooted in my faith. We look at our circumstances, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Gedeon and her twin sister, Ayala, graduated from Rowan on May 13 – the first in their family to do so.

Gedeon exceled as an Equal Opportunity Fund student in her first year. She joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority where she rose through the ranks to become president of her chapter, and was elected twice to serve as president of the university’s Student Government Association.

“What got me involved with student government was my desire, my passion to help people,” Gedeon said. “I truly love helping people and I wanted to serve others in that capacity.”

She has led a call to increase mental health services on campus in the wake of several student suicides, and has also worked to have her sorority and the seven other historically Black Greek organization on campus, part of the Divine 9, be recognized with a plot.

In between her extracurricular work, Gedeon and her sister were both studying in Radio, Television and Film, an interest sparked at Absegami High School and encouraged by a former teacher, Michael Piotrowski or “Mr. Po.”

Gedeon hopes to continue her education with a post-graduate degree, but she is still figuring out her next steps.

“Even though I don’t know what my plans are, I’m not going to be afraid,” she said.

Nico Mirabella

When Nicolino Mirabella looks back on his four years at Stockton University, to his surprise, some of his fondest memories are as a student athlete.

“When I was in high school, I wouldn’t have dreamed that I would be considered a student athlete," he said. "It’s definitely exciting,”

Mirabella, 22, of Brigantine joined Stockton’s burgeoning esports team last year "on a whim," and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s Player of the Season for FIFA on the Xbox One platform in December. Last week, he graduated Stockton with a degree in Computer Science and Information Systems and has been working full-time for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District in the information technology department.

When Mirabella decided to go to Atlantic County Institute of Technology for high school, he was studying video production and graphic design, but soon learned he had a passion for computer science instead.

Both Mirabella’s mother and brother went to Stockton, so the local college was his first choice.

During his time in college, Mirabella was inducted in the National Society of Leadership and Success. He also won first place in December in the ECAC FIFA Fall 2020 Esports season finals.

“It was crazy, it was a crazy experience and it was me and one of my teammates who competed against each other in the final,” Mirabella said. “It was nice that either way Stockton was going to achieve something.

He sees being able to blend his position with the school districts and esports by helping to introduce high school students to the sport, which has many post-collegiate opportunities.

“It used to be a high school senior would commit to a university for football or basketball, but now I’m seeing students who want to commit to schools for esports. And they get scholarships," Mirabella said.

Mirabella credits his success at school to his mother, Cecilia, and his late father, Lino.

“Without them, and my teammates, and the esports leadership, I don’t know where I would be right now,” he said. “I owe everything to my parents.”

