South Jersey schools recognized for 2020 achievements
South Jersey schools recognized for 2020 achievements

TRENTON — Two South Jersey educators and an elementary school were among those statewide recognized for their educational successes this year by the New Jersey State Board of Education during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Locally, Middle Township Elementary School Principal Christian Paskalides was recognized as the Visionary Principal of the Year. Special education teacher Rachel Krementz of Ocean Academy in the Cape May County Special Services School District was recognized as the 2020-21 state Teacher of the Year finalist. And Cape May City Elementary School was recognized as a 2020 National Green Ribbon School, a U.S. Department of Education honor.

“In my 25-year career in public education, I have seen firsthand the positive power that educators and schools can have on student lives,” said Acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. “Now more than ever, we need to celebrate our state’s great educators and schools. On behalf of the New Jersey Department of Education, congratulations and thank you to these educators and schools for going above and beyond.”

“We take great pride in our teachers, principals, and educators who help make our schools among the best in the United States. We thank them for their hard work and the individual and collective sacrifices they’ve made to equip our students with the tools and support needed to succeed," said Kathy Goldenberg, president of the New Jersey State Board of Education.

