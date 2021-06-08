South Jersey schools announcing eased mask restrictions for end of school year

"Due to the Governor's announcement yesterday regarding face coverings, and the extreme heat that has impacted our HVAC Systems throughout the district, effective immediately, we are making face mask coverings optional for our staff and students while seated in the classroom or while outside of the school building for the remainder of the school year," Vineland's post reads. "Masks will still be required while students and staff are passing in the hallway between classes and on school busses. Because it is not possible to predict when and where HVAC issues may occur, it is critical that masks be optional, per the above, district-wide."