South Jersey school districts to receive state funding for pre-K expansion

The Linwood School District is set to receive $360,797 in grants to help expand its preschool program.

More than $26 million from the state’s 2023 budget is being used to ensure about 2,150 additional 3- to 4-year-old children can access a preschool classroom, the Governor’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

The Eagleswood Township School District in Ocean County also is receiving $527,448 from the state for expanded preschool.

The districts are among 27 to which New Jersey is providing preschool proliferation funds.

The state’s 2023 budget appropriated $40 million to support grant awards to districts expanding existing preschool programs or districts creating new preschool programs.

The budget’s remaining preschool funds are expected to be awarded in the future, the Governor’s Office said.

“We know that providing children with access to preschool programs creates short-and long-term educational and economic benefits for families,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “When we invest in preschool education, we also invest in our youth and in the future success of the State of New Jersey for decades to come. Today’s announcement is another step toward universal preschool and a brighter future for New Jersey’s youngest learners.”

Murphy, since running for governor in 2017, has advocated for making New Jersey a state that offers universal preschool.

“I am excited to work with the 27 school districts receiving this funding to create and expand their community’s preschool programs,” said Angelica Allen McMillan, the state’s acting education commissioner.

Last month, the Department of Education widened the number of districts that could apply for the funding from those with 20% of students coming from lower-income families to districts with 10% of students who meet income eligibility standards, Murphy’s office said.

Schools awarded the funding showed the Department of Education a capability of providing quality preschool programs to students, ones that have a full-day program with a certificated teacher, an aide and small classes catering to special-needs children with individual learning criteria, Murphy’s office said.