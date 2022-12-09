South Jersey radio host creates Kesselman Legacy Scholarship at Stockton

Local radio host Harry Hurley and his wife, Margie, recently donated $2,500 through the Hurley in the Morning Charity Foundation to create the Dr. Harvey Kesselman Legacy Scholarship at Stockton University, to be awarded to students starting next academic year.
Hurley, host of the “Hurley in the Morning” radio show on WPG Talk Radio 1450 AM, said that with Kesselman retiring as president in June 2023, he wanted to create something “that would be a legacy to Dr. Kesselman for his entire body of work, from student to president.”
“First and foremost, it’s going to help students who wouldn’t be able to go to college otherwise. That’s always first, top of mind,” Hurley said. “But right with it is to properly honor Dr. Kesselman so that going forward, there’s a legacy scholarship bearing his name that in perpetuity will continue.”
For more information, visit stockton.edu/kesselmanfund.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.