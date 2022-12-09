 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey radio host creates Kesselman Legacy Scholarship at Stockton

Margie and Harry Hurley, second and third from left, present a $2,500 check to establish the Dr. Harvey Kesselman Legacy Fund Scholarship at Stockton University. At left is Dan Nugent, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the Stockton Foundation. At right are Stockton President Harvey Kesselman and his wife, Lynne.

Local radio host Harry Hurley and his wife, Margie, recently donated $2,500 through the Hurley in the Morning Charity Foundation to create the Dr. Harvey Kesselman Legacy Scholarship at Stockton University, to be awarded to students starting next academic year.

Hurley, host of the “Hurley in the Morning” radio show on WPG Talk Radio 1450 AM, said that with Kesselman retiring as president in June 2023, he wanted to create something “that would be a legacy to Dr. Kesselman for his entire body of work, from student to president.”

“First and foremost, it’s going to help students who wouldn’t be able to go to college otherwise. That’s always first, top of mind,” Hurley said. “But right with it is to properly honor Dr. Kesselman so that going forward, there’s a legacy scholarship bearing his name that in perpetuity will continue.”

For more information, visit stockton.edu/kesselmanfund.

